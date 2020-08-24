Technology Spotlight Webinars – September 1 & 2, 2020

SIA is hosting two days of technology presentations for your business. With webinars from various SIA members, these quick presentations will give you options on various technologies for affiliate marketing, consumer behavior, product development, sell-in and sell-through for your business.

AvantLink, Brandlive, Centric Software, Elastic, Locally, NuORDER, Quivers and more will be presenting their products during these technology days. See below for more information and registration links.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 10:00 am MDT

Locally believes that local shops help form the backbone of our local culture, that improving the visibility and ease of local shopping options can reduce our environmental footprint, and that combining the best of online and offline into one shopping experience is something virtually all shoppers are clamoring for. We guide online shoppers to find and buy products in-stock at nearby stores; we empower premium brands to serve their customers and retail partners in novel ways; and we enable retailers to turn online shoppers into loyal in-store customers. We work with our brand, retailer, and partners across North America, Europe and Japan in a variety and growing list of industries.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 11:00 am MDT

AvantLink is the premier online affiliate network for the outdoors. AvantLink’s approach to affiliate marketing is simple, grow your business through quality partnerships. Partners who earn a commission from sales generated by referrals to your website. Three unique international networks feature thousands of accomplished publishers all backed by category-leading advertising brands.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 12:00 pm MDT

Brandlive is a live video experience platform that is tailored to the needs of product companies to connect with internal audiences, retailers, distributors, and rep groups that drives positive returns for your business.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 1:00 pm MDT

Quivers enables specialty brands to manage orders from online channels while selectively distributing order fulfillment to local retailers. Our software has a number of benefits which include powering omni-channel experiences, eliminating channel conflict with dealers while selling d2c, supporting dealers with online sales opportunities, reducing stock-outs by leveraging dealer inventory, enabling global sales, decreasing shipping time/cost and more.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 2:00 pm MDT

Elastic is a next-generation B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solution that will transform your wholesale business. With features like digital catalogs and customized line & assortment planners, Elastic is leading the way in digital merchandising and print elimination (via traditional catalogs & brand books).

Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 12:00 pm MDT

NuORDER is the leading global digital wholesale / b2b e-commerce platform, offering best in class web-based and mobile application solutions.

Built as a company-wide solution, NuORDER is leveraged by companies like Arc’teryx, Tecnica, Hestra, POC and 100’s of other Sports & Outdoor companies to provide the most efficient way for merchandising & planning, sales, marketing, customer service and IT teams to run the entire end to end wholesale business digitally.

NuORDER’s functionalities have revolutionized and streamlined the practices of over 2,000+ brands and in turn the 500,000+ retailers, both majors and speciality, working with them. NuORDER transaction volume is greater than $30B globally.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 1:00 pm MDT

Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform focused on the product development requirements of retail, apparel, footwear, outdoor and consumer goods companies. We provide an easy-to-use, “single version of the truth” approach to line planning, global sourcing, calendar management, materials management, quality management, collection management, technical design and continuous improvement of retail execution. Centric PLM is user friendly and completely web-based enabling real-time remote collaboration with teams and vendors.

