Krimson Klover Promotes Victoire Dumont to VP of Sales

Media Release — Boulder, Colorado (February 8, 2022) — Krimson Klover, an activewear clothing company created by women, for women, announces the promotion of Victoire Dumont to the newly created position of Vice President of Sales. Victoire has been with Krimson Klover for three years, previously serving as Director of Sales.

Victoire joined Krimson Klover from the New York fashion industry in December 2019, starting four months prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenge of commerce during COVID-19, Krimson Klover has gained new retailers and has experienced significant growth from 2020 to 2022. A key strategy for that growth includes the expansion of its spring business into multiple sports making Krimson Klover a full four-season brand. Additional strategies have been the deepening and refining of its regional agent network, the addition of a worldwide distribution network, while at the same time emphasizing the Krimson Klover’ story and brand positioning.

Victoire’s key responsibility and goal is to continue to grow the distribution of the brand globally and strategically by region and by channel. “We have an incredible team of US / Canada agents and two great European partnerships. We have worked hard to build that network and are now perfectly poised to significantly scale the brand through those channels and partners.” With all four seasons and all four layers in summer and winter, and with the added benefit of colorful merchandising and our accessory program, there are many stories we can tell and share with our retail partners,” Dumont says of the strategy.

The pandemic has amplified the need to be outside again, regain healthy habits, and make new adventures near and far. As an active outdoor lifestyle brand, Krimson Klover is ready to meet that new consumer preference via significant direct-to-consumer expansion in retail and e-commerce.

Dumont shares her passion for the role: “I am grateful and motivated to support Rhonda and her vision for expanding Krimson Klover across seasons, categories, and channels of distribution and into a full lifestyle brand.”

# # #

About Krimson Klover