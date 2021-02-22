Wintersteiger Partners With Head USA, Creates Working Showroom in Colorado

For Immediate Release: February 22, 2021

Salt Lake City, UT – Wintersteiger NA, the world’s leading supplier to ski and snowboard manufacturers, announces their new North American partnership with Head USA. The collaboration, which is an extension of Wintersteiger’s partnership with Head Europe, has resulted in the opening of a new demo center and showroom at the Head USA headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

“We count on Wintersteiger in our Austrian race department and wanted to replicate that quality here in Boulder,” notes Jon Ruker, president of Head/Tyrolia, USA. “The Scout we now use is a fantastic machine. Yes, it has increased our efficiency, but more importantly for our purposes, it consistently produces top-notch tunes. Our focus is less on quantity and more on quality, which the Scout has delivered perfectly.”

In addition to the Scout, the Head service facility has been equipped with Wintersteiger Easystore racking, a Wax Future, Speedbrush, and Safetronic binding tester – all of which are crucial tools for ski shops looking to achieve ski service consistency, ease, and success.

Wintersteiger continues to improve accessibility to education for customers throughout North America by providing industry-leading educational programming. According to Stan Woliner, Director of Sales for Wintersteiger, “The challenges of Covid and the lack of trade show venues caused us to rethink the way we do business. Finding regional industry partners like Head allows us to connect directly with the market that uses our products.”

The space in Boulder will serve as a working space and showroom and will allow Wintersteiger and Head partners in the Rocky Mountain region easy access to machinery training, product demonstrations, and other educational events.

Contact your sales rep or a Wintersteiger sales manager today to schedule a guided run-through of the Head demo center and showroom. For more information about the Wintersteiger and Head brands, please visit their websites – wintersteiger.com and head.com respectively.

About Wintersteiger: With four decades of experience and more than 35,000 ski tuning machines sold worldwide – including over 1500 automated ski tuning machines – Wintersteiger is the global market leader in ski tuning and racing service solutions. The Austrian, German, and US Ski Teams as well as ski manufacturers Atomic, Fischer, Head, Rossignol, and Salomon rely on the highest-quality results provided by Wintersteiger ski tuning machines to achieve competition success.

About Head: HEAD is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of premium sports equipment and apparel. Organized into five divisions: Winter Sports, Racquet Sports, Diving, Sportswear and Licensing. Head sells products under the HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboard and protection products, tennis, racquetball, paddle, squash and pickleball racquets, tennis balls and tennis footwear, sportswear and swimming products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetball balls), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares, SSI and rEvo (diving) brands. The Company’s key products have attained leading market positions based on sales and reputation and have gained high visibility through their use by many of today´s top athletes.