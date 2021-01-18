Another Successful Collaboration Between Wintersteiger & the US Ski Team

For Immediate Release: January 18, 2021

Salt Lake City, Utah – Wintersteiger, official supplier to US Ski & Snowboard and exclusive tuning partner for the Center for Excellence, offered ski tuning services at Copper Mountain during the late fall/early winter training block this year. As the working relationship between Wintersteiger and the US Ski Team continues to grow, both national teams and any other race programs training at Copper Mountain benefit greatly from the increased presence of Wintersteiger machines and technicians at Copper.

Despite strict pandemic protocols, the project began on-time and with a thorough evaluation of the skis brought to camp by Development Team and ‘C’ Team athletes. As a testament to the education efforts made by Wintersteiger in the last two seasons with athletes and race-specialty shops, fewer skis required major work after evaluation than ever before. Wintersteiger Racing Technician Mike Beers and Swix Alpine Director Graham Lonetto used the Wintersteiger Scout and hand-tuning education to raise the general awareness of ski service among the Ski Team athletes attending the camp.

“Despite the challenges that Covid presented, Wintersteiger exceeded our partnership expectations.” Offered Sasha Rearick, Development Director for the US Ski Team. “With their dedication, commitment, and attention to detail, Wintersteiger exposes our athletes to world class service and the benefit is tangible.”

The temporary shop at­ Copper also served as a targeted training venue for several Colorado-based high-performance tuning centers that have invested in automated machines in the last two seasons. Through continued grassroots tuning education that is supported by the US Ski Team infrastructure, Wintersteiger has further solidified their position as the best partner for high-performance ski service operations.

For more information about Wintersteiger, their market-leader racing heritage, and the shops utilizing state-of-the-art racing machinery, please visit www.wintersteiger.com or the Wintersteiger US Facebook page.

