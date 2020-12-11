Industry News

The Winter Outdoor Industry Celebrates The Paris Climate Agreement’s Anniversary

December 11, 2020 | 0 Comments

Saturday, December 12, 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Climate Agreement. In 2021, the United States will re-enter the Paris Agreement and once again be a constructive player in the global effort to tackle climate change.

To celebrate this milestone, as part of the “We Are Still In” movement, SIA, the Outdoor Business Climate Partnership and 36 winter outdoor companies joined over 1,550 institutions calling on The Biden Administration to lead the U.S. toward a 100% clean energy economy. The letter will run as a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

The U.S. still has a lot of catching up to do on the global climate stage. But if the Biden-Harris administration partners with local governments, the private sector and other institutions, the U.S. could cut its emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. Expanding clean energy and addressing the climate crisis will help our country build back better by delivering a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery, growing the economy and creating millions of jobs.

Our collective message to the new administration is one of urgency to expand U.S. leadership on climate at home and abroad, to advance just and equitable climate solutions and build resilience to climate change.

Thank you to all the winter outdoor businesses that signed this letter, and for your leadership on this important issue.

See the letter here: https://americaisallin.com/

Winter Outdoor Industry Signatories:

Businesses
  1. SIA
  2. Outdoor Business Climate Partnership (OBCP
  3. 22 Designs
  4. Auclair Sports
  5. Backcountry Access, Inc.
  6. Big Agnes
  7. BOA Technology
  8. Burton
  9. Clif Bar & Co.
  10. Columbia Sportswear
  11. Darn Tough Vermont
  12. DPS Skis
  13. evo
  14. HydroFlask
  15. Jones Snowboards
  16. K2 Sports
  17. Kleen Kanteen
  18. Krimson Klover
  19. Nikwax
  20. Oberalp North America
  21. Outdoor DIVAS
  22. Patagonia
  23. Phunkshun Wesr
  24. PrimaLoft, Inc.
  25. REI Co-Op
  26. Salida Mountain Sports
  27. SCARPA North America
  28. Schoeller North America
  29. Ski Butlers
  30. Smartwool
  31. The North Face
  32. Thule, Inc.
  33. Timberland
  34. Turtle Fur
  35. Ute Mountaineer
  36. Vans
  37. Western Mountaineering
  38. Yakima Products, Inc.

Ski Resorts/Associations

  1. Alterra Mountain Company
  2. Big Sky Resort
  3. Boyne Highlands Resort
  4. Bridger Bowl Ski Area
  5. Brighton Resort
  6. Colorado Ski Country USA
  7. Copper Mountain Resort
  8. Dodge Ridge Ski Area
  9. Eldora Mountain Resort
  10. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
  11. Killington & Pico Ski Resorts
  12. Lee Canyon Ski Area
  13. Loon Mountain Resort
  14. Mt Bachelor
  15. Mt. Hood Meadows
  16. National Ski Areas Association
  17. POWDR
  18. Schweitzer Mountain Resort
  19. Ski California
  20. Snowbird
  21. Squaw Valley Ski Holdings
  22. Sugarbush Mountain Resort
  23. Sugarloaf Mountain Corp.
  24. Taos Ski Valley, Inc.
  25. Vail Resorts
  26. Woodward Park City

 

