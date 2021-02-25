U.S. Ski & Snowboard Announces Four-Year Partnership with the National Brotherhood of Skiers

About National Brotherhood of Skiers
Founded in 1973, the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) is comprised of over 50 clubs throughout the United States. Membership includes approximately 3,500 snow sports enthusiasts. Each year, the organization hosts the NBS Black Summit, the largest gathering of skiers and snowboarders in the nation. The annual Summit attracts attendees of all ages and includes a wide range of events on and off the slopes. Due to covid restrictions, this year’s Black Summit will be held virtually February 26-28, 2021. The event supports the NBS Olympic Scholarship Fund and its mission to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will WIN Olympic and international winter sports competitions, representing the United States, and to increase participation in winter sports. The event also serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser, supporting aspiring winter sports athletes and local NBS club programs. The NBS is managed by an all-volunteer board and is volunteer driven. Henri Rivers currently serves as the organization’s national president.
About U.S. Ski & Snowboard
U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2021, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org