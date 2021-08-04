These are the best programs in skiing

NSAA recognizes the season’s most innovative strategies in growth, sustainability, marketing and safety
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (August 4, 2021) – Every year, the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) identifies the best programming in the ski industry at its National Convention. The association presents awards in sustainability, safety, growth and marketing to members with the most innovative and successful programs in each category. When you’re looking for inspiration this season, consider checking out these award winners. The people and ski areas who make up the finalists and winners are industry leaders, championing innovative initiatives and sharing their processes with others to elevate the entire industry.
Follow the links to view the winners, learn more about each finalist and see lists of previous year winners:
Entries are judged on efficacy, creativity and innovation. There were finalists from each U.S. ski region and each ski area size category, showing that you don’t need to have the biggest budget or visitation to make the biggest impact.
“This is a special award year,” said Kelly Pawlak, NSAA president and CEO. “Not only did ski areas need to adapt to a COVID environment, but they continued to focus on some of the most important issues in our industry.”
“We continue to be inspired by the creativity of our ski area staff members, and their innovative approach to constantly improving,” she said.
If you have questions about NSAA’s annual awards, or are looking to be connected with ski area representatives, please contact Adrienne Saia Isaac, director of marketing and communications, at [email protected].
2021 NSAA Award Winners and Finalists
Winners indicated in bold
Conversion Cup
Sponsored by HEAD
- Big SNOW American Dream, New Jersey
- Crystal Mountain, Michigan
- Sky Tavern, Nevada
Golden Eagle Awards for Sustainability
Sponsored by TechnoAlpin
Golden Eagle Award for Environmental Excellence
- Boyne Resorts, Michigan
- Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico
- Wild Mountain, Minnesota
Innovation in Sustainability
- Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado
- Eldora Mountain Resort, Colorado
- Stratton Mountain Resort, Vermont
Climate Change Impact Award
- Eldora Mountain Resort, Colorado [tie]
- Sugarbush Resort, Vermont
- Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico [tie]
Hero of Sustainability
- Connor O’Sullivan, Stratton Mountain Resort, Vermont
- Greg Keyes, Bogus Basin, Idaho
- Laura Schaffer, POWDR, Utah
Marketing Awards
Sponsored by Doppelmayr
Best Overall Marketing Campaign
- Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania
- Jay Peak Resort, Vermont
- Wild Mountain, Minnesota
Most Unique Campaign
- Boreal / Woodward, California
- Jay Peak Resort, Vermont
- McIntyre Ski Area, New Hampshire
Best Use of Mobile Technology
- Purgatory Resort, Colorado
- Snowbird, Utah
- Wachusett, Massachusetts
Best Social Media Campaign
- Shawnee Mountain, Pennsylvania
- SilverStar Mountain Resort, British Columbia
- Sunlight Mountain Resort, Colorado
Best Use of Video
- Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, California
- Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, Washington
- Snowbird, Utah
Safety Awards
Sponsored by Safehold Special Risk
Best Overall Safety Program (Over 500k skier visits)
- Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, California
- Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows, California
- Sun Valley Resort, Idaho
Best Overall Safety Program (Under 500k skier visits)
- Alpine Valley Ski Area, Ohio
- Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resort, Ohio
- Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania
- Wintergreen Resort, Virginia
Best Employee Safety Program
- Killington Resort & Pico Mountain, Vermont
- Mt. Hood Meadows, Oregon
- Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico
Best Guest Safety Program
- Big SNOW American Dream, New Jersey
- Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado
- Snowbasin Resort, Utah
Safety Champion
- Rich Bailey, Risk Manager and Ski Patrol Director, China Peak, California
- Anna Laxague, Risk Manager, Mt. Hood Meadows, Oregon
- Michael Barber, Ski Patrol Director, Wintergreen Resort, Virginia