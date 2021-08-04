These are the best programs in skiing

NSAA recognizes the season’s most innovative strategies in growth, sustainability, marketing and safety

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (August 4, 2021) – Every year, the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) identifies the best programming in the ski industry at its National Convention. The association presents awards in sustainability, safety, growth and marketing to members with the most innovative and successful programs in each category. When you’re looking for inspiration this season, consider checking out these award winners. The people and ski areas who make up the finalists and winners are industry leaders, championing innovative initiatives and sharing their processes with others to elevate the entire industry.

Follow the links to view the winners, learn more about each finalist and see lists of previous year winners:

Entries are judged on efficacy, creativity and innovation. There were finalists from each U.S. ski region and each ski area size category, showing that you don’t need to have the biggest budget or visitation to make the biggest impact.

“This is a special award year,” said Kelly Pawlak, NSAA president and CEO. “Not only did ski areas need to adapt to a COVID environment, but they continued to focus on some of the most important issues in our industry.”

“We continue to be inspired by the creativity of our ski area staff members, and their innovative approach to constantly improving,” she said.

If you have questions about NSAA’s annual awards, or are looking to be connected with ski area representatives, please contact Adrienne Saia Isaac, director of marketing and communications, at [email protected].

2021 NSAA Award Winners and Finalists

Winners indicated in bold

Conversion Cup

Sponsored by HEAD

Big SNOW American Dream, New Jersey

Crystal Mountain, Michigan

Sky Tavern, Nevada

Golden Eagle Awards for Sustainability

Sponsored by TechnoAlpin

Golden Eagle Award for Environmental Excellence

Boyne Resorts, Michigan

Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Wild Mountain, Minnesota

Innovation in Sustainability

Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado

Eldora Mountain Resort, Colorado

Stratton Mountain Resort, Vermont

Climate Change Impact Award

Eldora Mountain Resort, Colorado [tie]

Sugarbush Resort, Vermont

Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico [tie]

Hero of Sustainability

Connor O’Sullivan, Stratton Mountain Resort, Vermont

Greg Keyes, Bogus Basin, Idaho

Laura Schaffer, POWDR, Utah

Marketing Awards

Sponsored by Doppelmayr

Best Overall Marketing Campaign

Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania

Jay Peak Resort, Vermont

Wild Mountain, Minnesota

Most Unique Campaign

Boreal / Woodward, California

Jay Peak Resort, Vermont

McIntyre Ski Area, New Hampshire

Best Use of Mobile Technology

Purgatory Resort, Colorado

Snowbird, Utah

Wachusett, Massachusetts

Best Social Media Campaign

Shawnee Mountain, Pennsylvania

SilverStar Mountain Resort, British Columbia

Sunlight Mountain Resort, Colorado

Best Use of Video

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, California

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, Washington

Snowbird, Utah

Safety Awards

Sponsored by Safehold Special Risk

Best Overall Safety Program (Over 500k skier visits)

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, California

Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows, California

Sun Valley Resort, Idaho

Best Overall Safety Program (Under 500k skier visits)

Alpine Valley Ski Area, Ohio

Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resort, Ohio

Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania

Wintergreen Resort, Virginia

Best Employee Safety Program

Killington Resort & Pico Mountain, Vermont

Mt. Hood Meadows, Oregon

Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Best Guest Safety Program

Big SNOW American Dream, New Jersey

Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado

Snowbasin Resort, Utah

Safety Champion