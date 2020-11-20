Tecnica Group North America Bolsters Senior Management Team

“For more than two decades, Sam has been an incredibly valuable part of the success of Tecnica Group,” said Chris Licata, President & CEO, Tenica Group North America. “The results of Blizzard and Tecnica over the past decade speak volumes for Sam’s leadership and strategic thinking. He understands the critical role our systems can and should play in supporting our commercial success. When combined with his extensive experience in the North American market, Sam’s promotion provides an incredible opportunity for our brands and our retail partners.”

“I am excited for this opportunity to enhance the modernization of Tecnica Group so that each of our brands reaches its greatest potential,” stated Cook. “We have strong brand teams, whose experience and commitment are the best in the industry. In my new role, I will apply my experience and understanding of our business to ensure the Tecnica Group engine is powerful, efficient and consistent so that as the market continues to evolve in dynamic ways, the brand teams can be more focused, supported and positioned to succeed.”

Cook’s new role is effective immediately and he will report directly to Licata.

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected].