Industry News

Tecnica Group North America Bolsters Senior Management Team

November 20, 2020 | 0 Comments

Sam Cook to Oversee Commercial Operations for Alpine and Footwear Brands

West Lebanon, NH (November 20, 2020) –Tecnica Group North America is pleased to announce the promotion of Sam Cook to Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer for Tecnica Group’s Alpine and Footwear business units. Previously the President of Blizzard Tecnica, in this newly created role, Cook will oversee Alpine and Footwear business units for the Blizzard, Nordica, and Tecnica brands in the US and Canada, focusing on enhancing and optimizing processes and technologies necessary to support the sales, product, and marketing teams.

The promotion comes at a time when Cook and the Tecnica Group brands have successfully managed consistent growth and proactively adapted to the a rapidly evolving retail environment, while remaining committed to their retail partners. In the last year alone, Cook has actively led the organization through several new software implementations, while also leading Blizzard & Tecnica’s continued growth in North America.

“For more than two decades, Sam has been an incredibly valuable part of the success of Tecnica Group,” said Chris Licata, President & CEO, Tenica Group North America. “The results of Blizzard and Tecnica over the past decade speak volumes for Sam’s leadership and strategic thinking. He understands the critical role our systems can and should play in supporting our commercial success. When combined with his extensive experience in the North American market, Sam’s promotion provides an incredible opportunity for our brands and our retail partners.”

“I am excited for this opportunity to enhance the modernization of Tecnica Group so that each of our brands reaches its greatest potential,” stated Cook. “We have strong brand teams, whose experience and commitment are the best in the industry. In my new role, I will apply my experience and understanding of our business to ensure the Tecnica Group engine is powerful, efficient and consistent so that as the market continues to evolve in dynamic ways, the brand teams can be more focused, supported and positioned to succeed.”

Cook’s new role is effective immediately and he will report directly to Licata.

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 − seven =