Snowsports Merchandising Corporation Adopts Next-Generation B2B Technology

PlumRiver’s Elastic Platform to Power Winter Sports Market Megadeal Meeting

Springfield, MA, October 16, 2019 – Snowsports Merchandising Corporation (SMC), North America’s premier coalition of winter sports specialty retailers, is taking a major step to streamline the wholesale purchasing process for its members. SMC is partnering with PlumRiver Technologies to utilize their next-generation Elastic Suite B2B ecommerce platform during their Megadeal wholesale buyer/supplier event at the annual Winter Sports Market trade show.

“We are dedicated to providing our members with the most innovative and productive technology to help specialty retailers thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace”, said SMC President Tom Gately. “The Elastic platform will help streamline wholesale purchasing during our Megadeal event while significantly improving the B2B merchandising experience for both buyers and suppliers.”

The Elastic solution will be deployed across selected brands featured at the upcoming 2020 Winter Sports Market and will be the featured wholesale purchasing interface between SMC members and brand manufacturers selling at the Megadeal Meeting. Digital product images, assortment planning, streamlined electronic ordering and more will combine for a much- improved buying experience. The transition from a manual B2B sales process to the Elastic digital wholesale merchandising platform is expected to bring efficiency driven cost savings, a more curated product procurement process and increased sales volume at significant discounts to Megadeal participants.

“To partner with SMC and bring this level of B2B merchandising capability to their members at the annual Megadeal event is a great opportunity for our team and demonstrates how the marketplace is coalescing around Elastic as the industry standard for wholesale B2B commerce technology,” said Josh Reddin, PlumRiver Technologies CEO. “The Elastic platform is not becoming the preferred technology only because of its deep menu of innovative features and functions, but because our solution also helps boost the bottom line of both manufacturers and retailers by incrementally lifting sales while creating measurable efficiency-driven cost savings.”

PlumRiver’s B2B platforms serve clients representing some of the world’s largest and most iconic brands in the outdoor, lifestyle and snowsports industries. Selected clients already on the Elastic platform include: The North Face, Patagonia, Volcom, Gordini, Kuhl, Fjällräven, 2XU, Oakley, Spyder, Burton, Icebreaker, Nidecker, Black Diamond, Bushnell, Smith Optics, Fox River, Helly Hansen, Lole, Smartwool, Bell, and CamelBak.