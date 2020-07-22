Snowsports Industries America Unveils Focus On In-Depth Educational Platform

Park City, Utah (July 20, 2020) – Snowsports Industries America (SIA) unveils a robust, new, year-round educational platform designed to provide its current and new members the tools and programs instrumental to short-term recovery during COVID-19 and long-term success well into the future.

The winter outdoor industry finds itself in unprecedented times. COVID-19 has created a number of temporary hurdles and challenges, while also revealing a myriad of potential opportunities for future growth and development. SIA’s answer to the situation is a new educational platform aimed at providing its members with in-depth information, tools and insights into topics such as business technologies, consumer trends, marketing, e-commerce, sales, sustainable recovery, and many more.

Kicking off last week with a series of four virtual Town Halls on Inclusion and followed this week by the first of four webinars in partnership with Bank of the West titled “Sustainable Recovery,” SIA will be launching new programs weekly. Utilizing Town Halls, workshops and smaller focus groups, SIA will partner with industry leaders and experts to provide members with exclusive content, hands-on educational opportunities, and tangible takeaways for their businesses.

Town Halls will be open to the industry at large, however, all other programs and events can only be accessed with an SIA Membership. Some examples of upcoming member-only events include a Tariff Advocacy Town Hall with Americans for Free Trade; a Healthy Retail Series with Management One; NPD category-specific deep dives on the retail sales numbers; the Participation Report and webinar; a Regulatory Tariff webinar by Sandler, Travis and Rosenberg; the State of the Industry Report and webinar, and much more.

“Due to COVID-19, the industry is experiencing significant strain. Our extensive educational platform is aimed at reducing the hurdles caused by COVID-19 and providing our members with the tools and information necessary to be successful in the short- and long-term. We understand the importance and value that educational tools provide in creating greater stability and growth for our businesses and our industry as a whole.” says Nick Sargent, President, SIA. “This platform will allow us to better serve our members of all sizes, including suppliers, retailers, reps and resorts, at a time when they need us most.”

Any industry experts interested in working with SIA on its educational programming are encouraged to submit their information at https://snowsports.org/call-for-experts/.

Education is one of six key initiatives for SIA in 2020-21. The remaining initiatives include business insights, climate and tariff advocacy, consumer insights and engagement, inclusion, and participation.

For more information about SIA’s new educational platform and upcoming events, visit https://snowsports.org/education/.

###