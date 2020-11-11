Snowsports Industries America Releases New 2019-2020 Participation Study

Park City, Utah (November 11, 2020) – Snowsports Industries America (SIA), in participation with the Physical Activity Council (PAC), releases their annual participation study report.

The SIA Participation Study 2019-2020 is a comprehensive look at participant demographics in skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, touring and cumulatively across all winter sports. The study covers demographics, frequency, regional representation, crossover activities, and more.

The study is also a good indicator of the work that still needs to be done to make the winter community more inclusive and welcoming to more diverse winter enthusiasts.

A few key takeaways from the study include:

Winter participation overall increased slightly last year by 1.9%

Participation across winter sports by ethnicity has remained flat for Asians (7.7%) and Whites (67.5%), decreased by 0.5% for Blacks (9.2%) and increased by 0.4% for Hispanics (14%)

The largest segment of skiers are 45-54 years old (19%) and the largest segment of snowboarders are 25-34 years old (23%)

Cross country skiers favored private cross-country centers over public lands

Snowshoers tend to also participate in snowboarding, cross-country skiing and hiking

Alpine Touring had 705k participants and Snowboard Touring had 652k

“Participation is a critical data point for our industry. This study is a must-read for any winter outdoor business that wants a better understanding of our current participant base, opportunities for growth, and the need to build a more inclusive winter community,” says Maria McNulty, SIA COO.

Consumer insights and engagement is one of six key initiatives for SIA in 2020-21. Other research products include monthly in-season retail data, annual winter sports and recreation participation, and custom research.

