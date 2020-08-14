Snowsports Industries America Names Stefanie Luciano New Director of Strategic Alliances and Membership

Industry Veteran To Spearhead Broad Partnership Initiatives

Park City, Utah (August 14, 2020) – Snowsports Industries America (SIA) announced today that it has named Stefanie Luciano as its new Director of Strategic Alliances and Membership, putting a veteran marketing and sales professional in charge of the organization’s membership and the push to create a broad new range of business opportunities.

Luciano will be tasked with continuing to deliver and grow the membership value that SIA members have come to expect, as well as, creating new strategic partnerships with SIA and the organization’s newly acquired, consumer-facing platform, Snowbound Festival. Luciano comes to SIA after most recently serving as the Director of Partnership Marketing for Fathom Events, one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters and live events in North America.

Luciano also spent six years as a Marketing and Sales Director with Colorado-based Active Interest Media.

“Stefanie is a welcomed and strategic addition to the team. Not only will she continue to drive important member value, but she will help develop new revenue and business opportunities for SIA and Snowbound Festivals,” says SIA President Nick Sargent. “We are very excited about our new consumer platform. The goal of Snowbound Festivals is to create a nationwide, engaging, and inclusive destination for winter enthusiasts. Snowbound Festival presents an incredible opportunity to partner with both endemic and non-endemic companies that want a direct connection to the winter outdoor consumer.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining SIA and supporting our new and innovative initiatives that are moving the needle with members and the industry as a whole. This presents a wealth of opportunities to develop new partnerships,” Luciano said. “I look forward to building excitement and implementing mutually beneficial partnerships that facilitate SIA’s expansion of Snowbound Festivals and the key pillars of advocacy, consumer, education, inclusion, insights, and participation.”

Luciano has also served as the Vice President of Marketing for the Bonnier Mountain Group/Mountain Sports Media and as the Director of Marketing and Event Sponsorship for Plum TV, where she worked with brands such as Absolut, Jaguar, Lexus, and Verizon.

