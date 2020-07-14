Snowsports Industries America Engages Winter Outdoor Industry In Conversation on Inclusion And Diversity

Park City, Utah (July 14, 2020) – One of the first steps in follow up to its commitment to inclusion that was announced at the OR+SS Tradeshow in January 2020, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) today launched its four-part Town Hall series of conversations on inclusion.

Hosted by celebrated television commentator and journalist Selema Masekela, the series is intended to engage the winter outdoor community in dialog around diversity, equity and inclusion and create better understanding around the role and responsibility the industry plays in creating positive change.

The first town hall – entitled “Listen and Learn – Stories of People of Color in the Winter Outdoor Industry,” – kicks off today and will be conducted remotely. Panel guests include Seirus Innovation founder and former NFL referee Mike Carrey, Inclusion On The Slopes expert Dr. Gerilyn David, as well as Michael Akira West, founder and CEO of winter technical apparel company 686.

“SIA is committed to working with our peers to make the winter outdoor industry more inclusive for everyone. Through constructive dialogue, listening and learning, we believe that we can start down the path of positive change,” says Nick Sargent, President, SIA.

Town Hall Schedule:

DEI Town Hall #1: Listen and Learn: Stories of People of Color in the Winter Outdoor Industry – Tuesday, July 14, 2020

DEI Town Hall Series #2: Inclusion and Your Business – Tuesday, July 28, 2020

DEI Town Hall Series #3: Inclusion On The Slopes: Attracting, Growing and Welcoming Diversity in Winter Outdoor Sports – Tuesday, August 11, 2020

DEI Town Hall Series #4: Together Creating Change Across the Winter Outdoor Industry – Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Each of the conversations featuring industry leaders and DEI experts begins at 1 p.m. MDT. Guests can register to attend today’s Town Hall here.

For more information on the Town Halls and SIA’s commitment to inclusion, please go to

https://snowsports.org/inclusion/

