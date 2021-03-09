Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Announces Much Anticipated Consumer Festival Dates and Pricing

Park City, Utah (March 9, 2021) – Today, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) launched exhibitor pre-registration for its highly anticipated winter outdoor consumer shows called the Snowbound Festivals. Breaking the mold of past consumer shows, the Snowbound Festivals are premium, multi-sensory, immersive experiences featuring the latest products, legendary athletes, top resorts, film premieres, shopping, music, art, food, and the biggest winter outdoor brands. Taking place in Denver and Boston in November of 2021, the Snowbound Festivals are inclusive, community-focused experiences for winter outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds.

In anticipation of an overwhelming desire by brands and consumers to gather in person this fall, Snowbound is excited to officially open exhibitor pre-registration for all companies interested in learning more about exhibitor booth space, and sponsorship opportunities at the Festivals this November. The exhibitor pre-registration process also provides SIA members with first access and discounted rates on booth sales when exhibitor registration officially opens in April.

Creating a connection with consumers is critical for any business and the Snowbound Festivals provide a welcoming online and in-person destination for all winter outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate everything they love most about the winter outdoor lifestyle. This new Festival concept serves as a cultural moment that provides a unique opportunity for brands, resorts, and retailers to engage directly with these important and influential consumers.

“Winter Starts Here,” says Brian Stephenson, Director of Snowbound Festival. “The Snowbound Festivals will be premium, multi-sensory experiences that will completely redefine anyone’s prior notion of what a winter consumer event looks like. We are building a dynamic platform that engages consumers both online and in-person, energizes new participants, creates community, and leaves everyone with a greater sense of connection and appreciation for the winter outdoor lifestyle.”

Snowbound Festival – Rockies will take place in Denver, CO on November 5-7, 2021, and Snowbound Festival – New England will take place in Boston, MA on November 19-21, 2021. In addition to the in-person Festivals, snowboundfest.com is a year-round online destination for winter outdoor consumers that features the latest news, curated content, education, interviews, gear previews, and much more.

“Consumer insights and engagement are key deliverables that SIA provides to its members. We are excited to share these critical tools and exciting new opportunities that help develop a deeper understanding and connection with winter outdoor consumers and attract new consumers. We invite the entire winter outdoor industry to join us as we grow our community in a more inclusive and meaningful way through the Snowbound Festivals.” says Nick Sargent, SIA President.

For more information and details on booth pricing, sponsorship opportunities, and more, please visit https://snowboundfest.com/snowbound-exhibitor-pricing/. SIA welcomes the entire winter outdoor community to join us and connect with consumers in-person this November.

###

About SIA

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a non-profit, member-owned trade association representing the winter outdoor industry including suppliers, retailers, sales reps, and resorts whose mission is to help the winter outdoor community thrive. SIA provides value to its members through continuous education, insightful research, creating a path for an inclusive winter outdoor community, growing participation in winter outdoor sports, and developing consumer events (Snowbound Festivals) that drive business, while advocating for pressing issues that face the winter outdoor industry such as climate change and tariffs. We are United By Winter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.

About Snowbound Festivals

Snowbound is the ultimate celebration of the winter outdoor lifestyle as well as an online destination that is inspirational, educational, and inclusive for winter enthusiasts of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds. The Snowbound Festivals are premium, multi-sensory, immersive experiences that serve as the official kick-off for winter and a cultural moment that brings the entire industry and community together to celebrate our collective excitement about the coming season. The ultimate destination for the latest products, legendary athletes, top resorts, film premieres, shopping, music, art, food, and the biggest brands while also being inclusive, community-focused experiences where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships are forged. For more information about Snowbound and the Snowbound Festivals, please visit www.snowboundfest.com and follow us at @snowboundfest on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.