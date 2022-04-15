SMITH PROMOTES MARK PHARES TO GLOBAL GENERAL MANAGER

PORTLAND, OR (April 15, 2022) – SMITH – an owned subsidiary and leading core brand of Safilo Group – is pleased to announce today the promotion of Mark Phares as Global General Manager of the industry leading eyewear and helmet brand.

Phares most recently held the position of VP of Global Sales for SMITH and has over 20 years combined experience with the company in various roles. His extensive background within the outdoor and active lifestyle industries, natural leadership qualities, and passion for the brand strongly positions Phares to continue to grow SMITH – and sister brand, Suncloud – across all market categories. He reports directly to Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni – newly appointed and effective June 1, 2022 – President and Chief Commercial Officer for the North American market of Safilo Group, and President of SMITH.

“I am genuinely honored and humbled by such an opportunity,” said Phares. “While the past few years have been plagued with headwinds around the globe in all industries, under Francesco’s leadership, the SMITH team has managed to flourish and accomplish things together that most companies would wish for in the best of conditions. This brand is ingrained in my DNA, and with the passing of the torch I look forward to continuing to see it rise to its true potential with the support of the unmatched SMITH family,” he continued.

Rinaldi Ceroni added, “I am extremely proud to see Mark taking the role of Global General Manager. The future for SMITH and Suncloud could not be in better hands, as Mark truly represents the true essence of our brands, which are a reflection of our amazing people!”

Outside the office, Phares enjoys life outdoors; on his road bike, spending time on and around the water, and enjoying adventures with his family. He can be reached at [email protected].

About Smith

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 57 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.

