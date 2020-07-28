SMITH ANNOUNCES NEW GENERAL MANAGER, ADDITIONAL HIRES & PROMOTIONS

Portland, OR (July 28, 2020) – Smith, one of Safilo Group’s own core brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni as General Manager. Francesco joins the company following more than 13 years in the eyewear industry across wholesale and retail, serving most recently as VP International Strategy & Business Development at Costa Del Mar. Under his new role at Smith, he will lead the global business across all commercial channels out of the Portland headquarters, reporting to Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

“We welcome Francesco who is a highly experienced professional in the industry, with strong entrepreneurial skills and successful background,” commented Angelo Trocchia. “As we focus on executing our new business plan, we see tremendous opportunities to further develop our own core brands and I am confident that Smith will go from strength to strength under Francesco’s leadership.”

Following his successful tenure as Bike Category Manager for the last few years, Jon Raymer is promoted to the new position of Senior Marketing Manager at Smith. His cross-functional experience and enthusiasm for the brand will support Smith’s growth across all categories and channels. Under his new title, Jon oversees the entirety of the marketing team, social media, public relations and partnerships with contracted agencies, reporting to Francesco.

In addition, Allie Flake joins the Smith team as Eyewear Category Manager to support, strengthen and grow the sport eyewear and optical channels. Allie has over a decade of experience in the eyewear industry, supporting the product development at Oliver Peoples, Fox Head, ROKA Sports, and Costa Del Mar. She reports to Graham Sours, Category Director at Smith.

Tuomas Kronqvist is appointed Smith CFO and Ken Salvador is promoted to Senior Finance Manager at Smith.

