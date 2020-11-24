Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Artist James Niehues Releases his Greatest Hits: A Collection of Notecard Paintings

Parker, Co., (Tuesday, Nov. 24) – With over 200 hand-painted ski maps to his name, James Niehues (jamesniehues.com) and the Open Road Ski Company responsible for the Man Behind the Maps, are releasing a selection of Niehues’ best-selling trail maps as notecards. The notecards will feature the most popular maps, in a ready-to-mail package.

Among James Niehues’ greatest hits, the notecards will feature Alta and Snowbird, Utah; Deer Valley, Utah; Park City, Utah; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky, Montana; Breckenridge, Colorado; Steamboat, Colorado; Telluride, Colorado; Vail, Colorado; and Winter Park, Colorado.

“I’ve always been honored that skiers treasure my maps and use them every day during the winter. But between the disposable maps at resorts, and my book and prints available online, there hasn’t been a great way to share the art with friends further afield,” says Niehues. “The new notecards fill that niche, and are ever more important this year while many of us are unable to travel to visit these awe-inspiring mountains.”

Each notecard painting is a trail map in use today from some of the most popular resorts in the United States. Niehues has hand-painted every detail, down to the individual trees and bumps in the snow. Uninterrupted by lift lines and trail names, the notecards feature a distilled version of the final map, representing the stunning natural terrain in the same way that it feels to ski on the slopes.

“We were drawn to Niehues’ paintings because their beauty captured our wonderful memories from so many ski trips,” says Todd Bennet, co-founder of the Open Road Ski Company. “Like The Man Behind The Maps book, these notecards will help friends and family relive their favorite memories in a package that can be easily mailed and will also look good on display.”

The ten notecard set is available for purchase on jamesniehues.com for $25 and will ship with an envelope.

About James Niehues

James Niehues has painted over 200 trail maps that are used by hundreds of millions of people to navigate ski resorts across the world. As everything goes digital, Niehues maintains his analog approach, hand painting every trail, tree and rock, with details so accurate the maps can be used to navigate unmarked and unnamed areas of the mountain. He was recently inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and has defined the look of an entire sport, capturing the unique character and soul of mountains worldwide. Jamesniehues.com

About Open Road Ski Company

Open Road Ski Company was formed by two passionate skiers, Ben Farrow and Todd Bennett, in 2018 to create a book cataloguing Niehues’ life work. With over 200 hand painted trail maps and 292 pages, the hardcover coffee-table necessity The Man Behind The Maps: Legendary Ski Artist James Niehues, was funded as a Kickstarter project and raised more than $590,000.00 making it the #1 Art Illustration campaign of all-time. More about James Niehues and Open Road Ski Company: jamesniehues.com/pages/about