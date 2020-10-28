SIA’s Snowbound Festival Debuts New Website and Announces Dates for Upcoming 2021 Winter Events in New England and the Rockies

Winter starts at Snowboundfest.com, providing the winter outdoor community with direct access to winter enthusiasts

Park City, Utah (October 28, 2020) – In celebration of the upcoming winter season, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is excited to debut the first phase of its Snowbound Festivals consumer platform with the launch of its new website, Snowboundfest.com, an inclusive consumer gateway to the winter lifestyle. An integral part of the overall Snowbound Festivals strategy, the impressive online platform connects winter enthusiasts with brands, resorts and retailers via fresh, new content featuring intriguing winter athlete and industry executive interviews, informational how-to articles, exclusive product previews, destinations, promotions and more. Snowboundfest.com welcomes winter enthusiasts of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds in an effort to introduce diverse new audiences to the fun of winter sports and recreation.

Phase two of the Snowbound Festivals builds on the legacy of the Boston and Denver Ski Shows. The all-new Rocky Mountain and New England consumer shows called “Snowbound Festivals,” are set to take place in November 2021 and will deliver consumers an unparalleled, premium and immersive winter experience, while creating valuable opportunities for brands, resorts and retailers to directly engage with winter enthusiasts in person. Far from a traditional ski show, Snowbound is re-imagining what a multi-sensory, winter-focused event can be. Built as regional destinations, the Snowbound Festivals give winter enthusiasts the opportunity to check out the latest gear, top resorts, and iconic industry-leading companies while taking part in unique experiential opportunities.

“Snowboundfest.com and Snowbound Festivals are the result of SIA’s intentional move into the consumer space earlier this year. The Snowbound platform provides a premiere winter lifestyle experience for both consumers and the winter outdoor industry while creating invaluable opportunities to connect and engage with a diverse audience of enthusiasts,” says Nick Sargent, President of SIA.

For the past forty years, the Boston and Denver Ski and Snowboard Expos have been the official kickoff of winter. These events celebrated the upcoming winter, built excitement for the incoming snowfall, and is where consumers would gear-up for the season. The newly rebranded Snowbound Festivals will expand and transform to create a premium experience across the show that includes the sale of in-season and exclusive winter products, as well as, some of the best deals of the season. In addition, the festivals will incorporate a plethora of captivating new activities, such as art shows, autograph signings, panel discussions, concerts, movie premieres, and much more. The Rockies festival will take place in Denver, CO on November 5-7, 2021 while the New England festival will happen in Boston, MA on November 18-21, 2021.

“I am excited to bring my extensive expertise from consumer shows like New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration and ComplexCon to the winter outdoor industry. We have an incredible opportunity in front of us to engage and expand the community of winter enthusiasts through welcoming, meaningful and immersive experiences. We see Snowboundfest.com and Snowbound Festivals as two critical tools for driving consumer engagement and growth for the industry. We look forward to partnering with the winter outdoor community on Snowbound and sharing in the success that comes with welcoming new enthusiasts to the winter lifestyle,” says Brian Stephenson, Director of Snowbound Festival.

About SIA

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a non-profit, member-owned trade association representing the winter outdoor industry including suppliers, retailers, sales reps, and resorts whose mission is to help the winter outdoor community thrive. SIA provides value to its members through continuous education, insightful research, creating a path for an inclusive winter outdoor community, growing participation in winter outdoor sports, and developing consumer events that drive business, while advocating for pressing issues that face the winter outdoor industry such as climate change and tariffs. We are United By Winter. For more information and to become a member, visit www.snowsports.org

About Snowbound

Snowbound is the ultimate celebration of the winter outdoor lifestyle and a multi-platform destination that is inspirational and inclusive for winter enthusiasts of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds. After Snowsports Industries America (SIA) acquired the Denver and Boston Ski and Snowboard Expos from BEWI Productions, Inc. in January 2020, the Snowbound Festivals were created. Snowbound is much more than just a traditional ski show, it is an engaging and immersive platform for winter enthusiasts to enjoy authentic winter content, the latest news, exclusive products, art shows, concerts, movie premieres and much more. For more information about Snowbound and the Snowbound Festivals, please visit www.snowboundfest.com and follow us at @snowboundfest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.