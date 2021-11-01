Industry News

SIA’s President Nick Sargent talks about the manufacturing and supply chain issues that are affecting the ski industry and the holiday season.

November 1, 2021 | 0 Comments

Leslie Thatcher of KPCW radio interviews Nick and they discuss a variety of topics in regards to supply chain issues from factory closures to material shortages (epoxy, cotton) to tariffs to shipping problems and container shortages which all can lead to price increases at retail.

Find out what impact will this have on businesses and consumers for the coming holiday season.

Listen to the interview here.

 

Photo: Nick Sargent, SIA President

