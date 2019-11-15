Snowsports Industries America To Connect with Consumers

Agrees To Acquire BEWI Ski and Snowboard Consumer Expos

PARK CITY, UT (November 15, 2019). Today, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) announced its intention to acquire the consumer-focused Boston and Denver Ski and Snowboard Expos from BEWI Productions, Inc (“BEWI”).

BEWI, founded in 1979 under the leadership of its Founder/President, Bernard E. Weichsel, is the producer of the Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo and the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo. The “unofficial kickoff to winter” for over 40 years, BEWI celebrates the winter lifestyle by connecting consumers with winter/outdoor products, resorts, specialty retail and more.

SIA understands that creating a direct connection with the consumer is critical to the future success of its membership, which is made up of stakeholders from across the industry including suppliers, retailers, reps and resorts. SIA is excited to provide a platform that not only delivers a new and authentic experience to consumers but also a valuable consumer activation for the entire outdoor industry.

“We are thrilled to be moving into the consumer space. Since the sale of the Snow Show which focused on a B2B experience, we have turned our focus to B2C. We asked ourselves how SIA can best connect our industry directly with today’s consumer and consumer expos make a ton of sense in this regard. Consumer expos create experiential and direct interactions with winter sports enthusiasts and potential enthusiasts. These expos are intended to benefit suppliers, specialty retailers, and all industry stakeholders equally. We look forward to building upon the legacy and tradition that the BEWI shows have come to represent while unveiling a new modern, consumer-oriented approach to this celebration of winter,” said Nick Sargent, President of SIA.

“I could not be happier that SIA will continue to bring consumer shows to the people of Boston and Denver. BEWI has been a long-standing partner to the winter industry and has provided the local consumer with important access to retailers, resorts and brands and created an overall excitement for winter!,” said Bernie Weichsel.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year and is subject to certain closing conditions. Thereafter, SIA plans to start the transformation of the Denver and Boston shows in the fall of 2020, with an eye on expanding to additional cities soon, thereby creating a nationwide network of consumer-focused events for the industry.

