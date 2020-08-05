SIA Member Benefit: Sports Industry Credit Association (SICA)

The Sports Industry Credit Association (SICA) is a non-profit and member-owned credit association providing credit information services to sporting goods and footwear suppliers across North America for the past 40 years.
During this period of uncertainty, it is essential to belong to an organization that you can rely on.
SICA’s cutting edge credit tools will enable you to make timely and sound credit decisions that can help your business avoid bad debt.
Join SICA today and gain access to:
- Industry-leading web portal, personalized credit reports, account monitoring and an online meeting forum
- $5 billion dollars in monthly trade AR data
- Detailed information on 50,000 sporting goods retailers including snow/outdoor, footwear, hockey, golf, etc.
- Fast and easy credit assessment for new customers/dealers
- Confidential industry meetings for the discussion of specific retailers and general credit issues with peers
- Credit professionals with over 30 years experience available to serve you
- Access to the largest credit network in the sporting goods industry in North America
- Unlimited Credit Reports
- Account monitoring (daily live updates on your accounts)
- Industry and personalized benchmarking
- Monthly report on your top ten high risk accounts
- Monthly credit scoring sheet on all your accounts
- Educational webinars/speakers on credit related issues
- Preferred rates on Collection services
SIA members new to SICA receive a 3-year discount membership. Contact SICA for more information:
[email protected], 1-855-437-8846, www.sicaweb.org
Or log in to the SIA Member Portal for more details on how to receive this member benefit, or email [email protected]