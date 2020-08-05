SIA Member Benefit: Sports Industry Credit Association (SICA)

The Sports Industry Credit Association (SICA) is a non-profit and member-owned credit association providing credit information services to sporting goods and footwear suppliers across North America for the past 40 years.

During this period of uncertainty, it is essential to belong to an organization that you can rely on.

SICA’s cutting edge credit tools will enable you to make timely and sound credit decisions that can help your business avoid bad debt.

Join SICA today and gain access to:

Industry-leading web portal, personalized credit reports, account monitoring and an online meeting forum

$5 billion dollars in monthly trade AR data

Detailed information on 50,000 sporting goods retailers including snow/outdoor, footwear, hockey, golf, etc.

Fast and easy credit assessment for new customers/dealers

Confidential industry meetings for the discussion of specific retailers and general credit issues with peers

Credit professionals with over 30 years experience available to serve you

Access to the largest credit network in the sporting goods industry in North America

Unlimited Credit Reports

Account monitoring (daily live updates on your accounts)

Industry and personalized benchmarking

Monthly report on your top ten high risk accounts

Monthly credit scoring sheet on all your accounts

Educational webinars/speakers on credit related issues

Preferred rates on Collection services

SIA members new to SICA receive a 3-year discount membership. Contact SICA for more information:

[email protected], 1-855-437-8846, www.sicaweb.org

Or log in to the SIA Member Portal for more details on how to receive this member benefit, or email [email protected]