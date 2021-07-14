SIA Joins Business Coalition Urging Against Vietnam Tariffs

In addition, Vietnam is a major export market for U.S. job-creating manufacturing industries like textiles, chemicals, hardwood, aerospace and environmental and energy products as well as key agricultural products. Imports of raw materials from Vietnam are critical inputs used by U.S. manufacturers of finished goods. These American exports will almost certainly be subject to retaliatory tariffs if the Administration imposes tariffs on Vietnamese products.
Indeed, Vietnam has emerged as a valued partner of the United States in the context of the challenging U.S. relationship with China and more broadly. Since the normalization of U.S.- Vietnam relations more than two decades ago, multiple U.S. administrations have prioritized closer ties with a willing partner in Vietnam. If the United States were to impose Section 301 tariffs on goods from Vietnam, the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region would suffer a serious setback.
A strong relationship with Vietnam is an important element of the administration’s efforts to address geostrategic challenges and reassert American diplomatic and economic leadership in the region. If the administration has concerns about elements of the U.S. trading relationship with Vietnam, then engagement is required — not more tariffs.
Thank you for considering our views. We stand ready to engage with you and your team on these important issues.
Sincerely,
American Seed Trade Association
American Soybean Association
Auto Care Association
Coalition of New England Companies for Trade
Columbia River Customs Brokers and Forwarders Assn.
Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA)
Consumer Technology Association
Council of Fashion Designers of America CropLife America
Customs Brokers & Freight Forwarders Assn. of Washington State
Customs Brokers & Freight Forwarders of Northern California
Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA)
Flexible Packaging Association
Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA)
Gemini Shippers Association
Accessories Council
Agriculture Transportation Coalition
ALTI (Audio & Loudspeaker Technologies International Association)
American Apparel & Footwear Association
American Association of Exporters and Importers
American Association of Port Authorities
American Bridal and Prom Industry Association
American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi (AmCham)
American Chamber of Commerce
Vietnam American Clean Power Association
American Down and Feather Council
American Home Furnishings Alliance
American Lighting Association
Global Business Alliance
Halloween & Costume Association
Home Fashion Products Association
Home Furnishings Association
International Housewares Association
International Wood Products Association
Internet Association (IA)
Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association
Leather and Hide Council of America
Los Angeles Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Assn.
Maritime Exchange for the Delaware River and Bay
Maryland Retailers Association
Missouri Retailers Association
Motorcycle Industry Council
National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD)
National Confectioners Association National Fisheries Institute
National Foreign Trade Council
National Marine Manufacturers Association National Pork Producers Council
National Restaurant Association
National Retail Federation
National Ski & Snowboard Retailers Association
National Sporting Goods Association North American Association of Food
Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM)
Outdoor Industry Association
Pacific Coast Council of Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Assn.
Personal Care Products Council
Plumbing Manufacturers International
Promotional Products Association
International Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association
Retail Industry Leaders Association
San Diego Customs Brokers and Forwarders Assn. SEMI
Snowsports Industries America
Specialty Equipment Market Association
Specialty Vehicle Institute of America
Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA)
TechNet
Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)
Texas Retailers Association
The Fashion Jewelry and Accessories Trade Association
The Toy Association
Travel Goods Association
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
U.S. Fashion Industry Association
U.S. Global Value Chain Coalition
United States Council for International Business