SIA Joins Business Coalition Urging Against Vietnam Tariffs

In addition, Vietnam is a major export market for U.S. job-creating manufacturing industries like textiles, chemicals, hardwood, aerospace and environmental and energy products as well as key agricultural products. Imports of raw materials from Vietnam are critical inputs used by U.S. manufacturers of finished goods. These American exports will almost certainly be subject to retaliatory tariffs if the Administration imposes tariffs on Vietnamese products.

Indeed, Vietnam has emerged as a valued partner of the United States in the context of the challenging U.S. relationship with China and more broadly. Since the normalization of U.S.- Vietnam relations more than two decades ago, multiple U.S. administrations have prioritized closer ties with a willing partner in Vietnam. If the United States were to impose Section 301 tariffs on goods from Vietnam, the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region would suffer a serious setback.

A strong relationship with Vietnam is an important element of the administration’s efforts to address geostrategic challenges and reassert American diplomatic and economic leadership in the region. If the administration has concerns about elements of the U.S. trading relationship with Vietnam, then engagement is required — not more tariffs.

Thank you for considering our views. We stand ready to engage with you and your team on these important issues.

Sincerely,

American Seed Trade Association

American Soybean Association

Auto Care Association

Coalition of New England Companies for Trade

Columbia River Customs Brokers and Forwarders Assn.

Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA)

Consumer Technology Association

Council of Fashion Designers of America CropLife America

Customs Brokers & Freight Forwarders Assn. of Washington State

Customs Brokers & Freight Forwarders of Northern California

Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA)

Flexible Packaging Association

Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA)

Gemini Shippers Association

Accessories Council

Agriculture Transportation Coalition

ALTI (Audio & Loudspeaker Technologies International Association)

American Apparel & Footwear Association

American Association of Exporters and Importers

American Association of Port Authorities

American Bridal and Prom Industry Association

American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi (AmCham)

American Chamber of Commerce

Vietnam American Clean Power Association

American Down and Feather Council

American Home Furnishings Alliance

American Lighting Association

Global Business Alliance

Halloween & Costume Association

Home Fashion Products Association

Home Furnishings Association

International Housewares Association

International Wood Products Association

Internet Association (IA)

Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association

Leather and Hide Council of America

Los Angeles Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Assn.

Maritime Exchange for the Delaware River and Bay

Maryland Retailers Association

Missouri Retailers Association

Motorcycle Industry Council

National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD)

National Confectioners Association National Fisheries Institute

National Foreign Trade Council

National Marine Manufacturers Association National Pork Producers Council

National Restaurant Association

National Retail Federation

National Ski & Snowboard Retailers Association

National Sporting Goods Association North American Association of Food

Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM)

Outdoor Industry Association

Pacific Coast Council of Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Assn.

Personal Care Products Council

Plumbing Manufacturers International

Promotional Products Association

International Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association

Retail Industry Leaders Association

San Diego Customs Brokers and Forwarders Assn. SEMI

Snowsports Industries America

Specialty Equipment Market Association

Specialty Vehicle Institute of America

Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA)

TechNet

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

Texas Retailers Association

The Fashion Jewelry and Accessories Trade Association

The Toy Association

Travel Goods Association

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Fashion Industry Association

U.S. Global Value Chain Coalition

United States Council for International Business