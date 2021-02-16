Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Elects Four New Members to its Board of Directors

Board Welcomes and Encourages Diverse Perspectives

Park City, Utah (February 16, 2021) – Snowsports Industries America (SIA) today elects four new members to its Board of Directors in advancement of its mission to help the industry thrive.

Understanding the critical importance diversity plays when it comes to innovation and vision, SIA prioritized diversity and the expertise necessary to help drive the industry forward in this year’s board nomination process.

SIA is proud to announce the newly elected Directors – Deborah Beggan, Helly Hansen; Stan Evans, Stan Evans Photography; Jordan Judd; Salomon Americas; and Brooke Kaplan, Darn Tough Vermont.

Beggan is VP of Sales/Brand Manager for Helly Hansen and sits on the National Council for Big City Mountaineers, participates in Camber Outdoors and Future Leadership Academy mentoring programs. She joined the SIA Board to assist with the Board’s new direction and focus on inclusion, participation and climate change. These efforts align with her purpose-driven efforts on getting more people to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle, which will create more advocates for the environment.

Evans is a portrait photographer that has a deep passion for lifestyle, athletic and motorized imagery. He also directs and shoots video to tell a complete story. He hosts a podcast called Social Studies Show that explores the relationship between advertising and activism, and also learns how people are going about marketing with accountability, multiculturalism, and environmentalism in mind. Evans’ insights and experience will be invaluable in bringing more diversity to the winter outdoor community and building a bigger table for everyone – Women, Black, Latino, Asian, LGBTQ+, Adaptive, Transgender – together we hope to open the door a little wider for everyone and share the joy.

Judd, President and General Manager of Salomon Americas, has spent 14 years with Amer Sports working on the Atomic, Armada and Salomon brands. Judd brings a wealth of experience and insights across the winter and outdoor industries. He is excited about the opportunity to give back and contribute to the important work that SIA is doing, particularly around advocacy, inclusion and participation, to unite our industry and ensure a bright future for us all.

Kaplan is Director, Global Brand Marketing at Darn Tough Vermont ®, and brings 20+ years of brand marketing expertise to SIA. As a member of Darn Tough Vermont’s executive leadership team, she has responsibility for developing and delivering strategic initiatives that drive the premium sock brand’s equity across channels and categories. With so much joy to experience in winter, Kaplan is excited to join the SIA Board of Directors to help strengthen and grow the broader snow sports landscape.

“We are very pleased with the perspectives, skill sets, and passion of these new board members. They will level up the voices of women and people of color as we seek to expand our platforms, enhance member value and develop a vision for an inclusive and sustainably thriving industry,”says Wendy Carey, SIA Board of Directors Chair. “We Are United By Winter.”

SIA provides its members with critical business tools and services to help support and grow their business. SIA has its eye on the future, actively addressing long-term issues impacting our industry. The SIA Board of Directors plays an integral part in building a stronger and more viable foundation for the longevity of the winter outdoor industry. Enthusiasm to serve on the board and be part of SIA has never been higher. SIA welcomes the entire winter outdoor community to join us in pursuit of a more vibrant future for the winter outdoors.

