Snowsports Industries America (SIA) and Verde Brand Communications Announce Partnership to Galvanize Winter Outdoor Industry

Strategic Partnership Aims to Support Brands and Increase Participation in Winter Outdoor Sports

Park City, Utah (Aug. 3, 2021) – As part of its roadmap for a thriving winter outdoor future, SIA has named Verde Brand Communications to lead its brand communications and public relations efforts.

SIA’s core goals are centered around creating community and driving industry success. A staple of the winter outdoor community, SIA is founded on industry engagement and member value, while uniting diverse industry stakeholders towards a common goal.

“We’re incredibly excited to move into this upcoming winter with Verde by our side,” said Nick Sargent, SIA President. “As participation and excitement for the winter outdoors continues to spike, we’re dedicated to remaining the ultimate resource for the industry. As we work to deliver critical knowledge, tools and resources in support of growing our members’ business, Verde is an important communications partner and we look forward to tapping into their guidance and wealth of communications expertise in the outdoor and active lifestyle space.”

Verde, a full-service integrated communications agency focused on the outdoor and active lifestyle markets, will help SIA create strategy and grow awareness surrounding their efforts in support of the winter outdoor community. SIA’s comprehensive approach is based on a clear road map built on inclusion, participation, advocacy, education, insights and consumers — all necessary cornerstones for a thriving future.

“We’re proud to tie our name to everything SIA stands for,” said Kristin Carpenter, CEO and Founder of Verde. “They’ve dedicated their business to making meaningful change across the winter outdoor community, particularly over the past year and a half. Throughout the pandemic and accompanied resort shutdowns, they provided unmatched education and resources to their partners and members who relied on them. We could not be happier to partner with an organization that has such a relentless drive and an ethos so similar to Verde’s own.”

For more information about SIA, visit www.snowsports.org.

About SIA

Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is leading the transformation and evolution of the winter outdoor community. A non-profit based in Park City, Utah, with a rich legacy in the winter industry, SIA connects diverse stakeholders and provides a clear roadmap for a thriving future guided by advocacy, consumers, education, inclusion, insights and participation. We are #UnitedByWinter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.

About Verde Brand Communications

Founded in 2001, Verde Brand Communications is a full-service brand communications agency focused on the outdoor and active-lifestyle markets. It offers a range of integrated marketing and communications services, including brand strategy and positioning, public relations, digital marketing, social media, paid media and content creation. Verde’s experience includes extensive work in the outdoor, snowsports, cycling, endurance, active travel, consumer electronics, craft beer and spirits, and lifestyles of health and sustainability (LOHAS) markets. Verde’s success is tied to the passion its staff has for the industries, brands and media with whom they work. For more about Verde, visit www.verdepr.com.

