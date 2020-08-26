SIA and Snowbound Festival Partner with AvantLink

We are very excited to officially announce that SIA and Snowbound Festival have partnered with AvantLink, the premier online affiliate network for winter outdoor brands.

AvantLink’s approach to affiliate marketing is simple and allows you to grow your business through quality partnerships that earn a commission from sales generated by referrals to your website. AvantLink offers three unique international networks featuring thousands of accomplished publishers all backed by category-leading advertising brands.

As a component of the AvantLink partnership, Snowbound Festival will be launching an exciting new digital platform this fall that will drive consumer engagement with brands, resorts and retailers and deliver additional value through the use of unique curated content that will raise awareness, drive purchase intent and facilitate strong sales through the power of the AvantLink affiliate network.

We are also very happy to announce that we have secured special SIA membership rates for those brands looking to create their own affiliate program. AvantLink’s one-time integration fee and network commission rates have been significantly discounted and they are waiving all monthly minimums and SaaS fees for any SIA members that would like to participate.

For more information on this opportunity, please contact your membership representative or email [email protected]