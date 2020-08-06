RESTART Act – SIA letter to Congress signed by over 100 SIA member companies

Today SIA, along with over 100 of our members, sent the following letter to Congress. “With winter just around the corner, our industry is still facing a great deal of financial uncertainty. While the Paycheck Protection Program provided short-term relief and helped many remain employed and stay in business, unfortunately the pandemic has outlasted the relief. We’re looking to Congress to prioritize the most vulnerable small and medium-sized business in the next round of stimulus, using the RESTART Act as the framework for that support” – Nick Sargent, President Snowsports Industries America

Download the PDF of the letter RESTART Winter Sports_SIA or read the copy below:

August 6, 2020

TO:

The Hon. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

The Hon. Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader

The Hon. Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader

The Hon. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader McConnell, Minority Leader Schumer and Minority Leader McCarthy,

Snowsports Industries America is the national trade association representing the winter outdoor sports industry, including manufacturers and retailers of outdoor gear and apparel, generating $73 billion in annual revenue for the US economy. Our winter sports retailers are the backbone of many of our rural mountain communities, driven by annual winter tourism.

As you know, businesses across America are in the midst of one of the most challenging economic downturns in history, and our industry is no different. Winter 2019/2020 was one of the best winter seasons we can remember, with record participation at ski resorts and retail sales to match.

But over a weekend last March, ski resorts closed and our industry has been on-hold ever since. Our retailers and manufacturers were unexpectedly forced to lay off workers and dramatically downsize in hopes of making it through the summer, and bridge to the fall, the start of our critically-important sales season.

However, with the pandemic is still amongst us, this plan is in jeopardy. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has provided short-term relief and helped many remain employed and in business, but unfortunately, the pandemic has outlasted the relief. Most small businesses don’t have the financial stability to survive more months of reduced sales revenue, so they’ll require longer-term support from the federal government.

At this moment of real crisis, we urge you to build consensus and pass another assistance package to help our struggling small businesses and, in turn, tens of millions of Americans. We urge you to consider Senator Michael Bennet’s and Senator Todd Young’s RESTART Act—which has bipartisan support and recognizes the current challenges and specific needs of the most vulnerable small and medium-sized businesses.

We believe that assistance should embrace the following principles:

Federally guaranteed loans, at favorable terms, that will enable small businesses to transform and sustain themselves through 2020 and well into 2021. Support must last for longer than just the next two or three months.

Businesses should have flexibility in how loan funds are used.

The hardest-hit businesses should be eligible for at least partial loan forgiveness. Any forgiveness should be limited to small and mid-sized firms that have suffered significant revenue declines and are not publicly traded.

Relief needs to be delivered expeditiously. Building on the existing PPP infrastructure would be one way to quickly stand up a new loan program.

These funds must flow to all small businesses in need, particularly those run by people of color, who have traditionally had less access to capital. A portion of funds should also be directed toward strengthening community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions (MDIs).

Our businesses are the core of an $73 billion industry that supports over 700,000 jobs nationwide. Our small and medium-sized retailers and manufacturers are the cornerstone of our entrepreneurial future and make up the essential fabric of hundreds of rural mountain communities, all who have been forced to reduce or shutter their business due to a situation beyond their control.

Through the PPP and other federal and state aid, many have been able to stay afloat until now. However, it appears unlikely that the fall sales season, which begins next month, will be the economic lifeline for our industry that we were hoping for. Alongside the over 100 winter outdoor businesses that have signed on to this letter below, we are urging you to consider additional support for all of the small and medium-sized businesses now, before we see permanent closures in the winter outdoor industry, and job losses this fall.

The bi-partisan RESTART Act is the framework for a package that we hope you will consider.

Sincerely,