Raccoon Events and Snowsports Industries America Partner to Transform Snowbound Fest into Snowbound Expo

Snowbound Expo expected to generate extensive consumer awareness for winter outdoors

Guilford, UK and Park City, UT (March 16, 2022) – Raccoon Events (Raccoon) and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) are delighted to announce a long-term partnership in conjunction with the B2C event Snowbound. The partnership is a huge win for consumers and exhibitors alike and combines Raccoon’s proven success as a consumer show organizer with SIA’s know-how and reach as the leader of the winter outdoor industry. Set to take place at the Hynes Convention Center, Boston, Massachusetts, on 18 – 20 November 2022, The Snowbound Expo will be an oasis for winter outdoor enthusiasts providing a comprehensive retail experience, a first-class speaker line-up and a plethora of impressive interactive features.

Industry excitement is high, with the following exhibitors already confirmed, including 686, Burton Snowboards, Darn Tough, Deuter/Ortovox, FERA, Helly Hansen, Hestra Gloves, Jay Peak Resort, Killington Resort, Kulkea, Phunkshun Wear, Salomon, SCARPA North America, Seirus Innovations and Tecnica Group brands of Blizzard, Nordica & Tecnica.

While SIA members will still have access to preferential pricing, all exhibitors will benefit from Raccoon’s consumer-oriented approach to winter outdoor shows both in the US and in the UK. Raccoon’s guiding principles are based on sustainability, inclusion and a premium in-season retail experience.

The three-day event is set across 112,000 sq ft of space. It will play host to some of the snow scene’s biggest names, including six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller, ski legend Dan Egan, alpinist Philip Henderson, ice climber Lindsay Fixmer, mountain athlete and storyteller Dani Reyes-Acosta, downhill World Cup racer Douglas Lewis and backcountry adaptive skier Vasu Sojitra, who will lead a packed schedule of talks on the Seirus Inspiration Stage. There will also be a series of workshops in the Snow Skills Theater, providing new and experienced winter enthusiasts with an armory of information and advice to get started or advance in their chosen winter sport.

The Expo, which is expected to play host to over 10,000 winter outdoor consumers and over 140 exhibitors, will provide brands and retailers with the perfect opportunity to speak directly to consumers, helping kit them out with the right gear for the winter season ahead. In addition to the latest gear and kit, resorts, destinations and tour operators will be on-site to help plan, offer advice and book the perfect winter adventure.

“This is an exciting development for our US business and is a sign of our continued ambition to deliver exciting and engaging B2C events for specialist self-identifying consumers passionate about health and well-being,” says Raccoon Events CEO Mike Seaman. “SIA is the perfect partner in this venture and shares our vision to create an inclusive event that is environmentally sensitive and built around a premium start-of-season retail experience.”

SIA President Nick Sargent adds, “Consumers are a major initiative for SIA. This partnership allows us to serve our members with best-in-class consumer show opportunities both here and abroad and offer a premium experience for the consumer and the entire winter outdoor community. We are excited to partner with Raccoon to grow and evolve the Snowbound experience.”

For more information about The Snowbound Expo, please visit snowboundexpo.com. To discuss opportunities to exhibit or partner with the Expo, contact [email protected].

About Raccoon Events

Founded in 2016, Raccoon Events is a dynamic UK events business run by a group of exhibition and digital marketing experts with experience in organising consumer expos worldwide, including the successful National Snow Show held annually in the UK. The company is headquartered at 2 Bell Court, Leapale Lane, Guildford, GU1 4LY, UK. [email protected], +44 0203 770 9303, www.raccoonevents.com @snowboundexpo

About SIA

Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is the trade association of the winter outdoor industry. Through SIA membership, brands, destinations, retailers, service providers and non-profits solve immediate business problems, adapt to changing pressures, save and grow. Together SIA and its members spot trends that matter, facilitate industry-wide strategy and innovate to ensure the winter outdoors thrives for future generations. Founded in 1954, SIA is based in Park City, UT. We are #UnitedByWinter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.

Media Contact:

Ashley Cox, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]