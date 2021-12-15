PSIA-AASI Launches New Teaching Children Snowsports Manual

Resource Helps Educate Ski & Snowboard Instructors on How to Make Learning More Fun for Kids

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (December 15, 2021) – The Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) recently launched a new education resource, the Teaching Children Snowsports manual, that includes content to help instructors make it easier – and more fun – than ever to help kids to learn to ski or ride.

The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) estimates that kids’ lessons make up more than half of ski and snowboard lessons taught nationally each winter. Teaching Children Snowsports shares insights into how children learn to give instructors tips for teaching fun and successful children’s lessons.

“Every children’s lesson is an opportunity to inspire a lifelong love of snowsports,” said PSIA-AASI CEO Nicholas Herrin. “This new resource provides the snowsports industry with on-snow teaching tips; insight into how kids think, react, and socialize; and information about how they grow and learn to move. Instructors can use this manual to help welcome all children into the snowsports community and provide them with a positive experience.”

Written by Mark Aiken (PSIA-AASI Eastern Division Advanced Children’s Educator Team member) and Kevin Jordan (a member of the PSIA-AASI National Team and Rocky Mountain Division’s Children’s Education Training Team), the manual is available in print and digital formats. It uses images and videos to provide instructors tips and insight then can apply to every lesson.

“The new manual builds on PSIA-AASI’s Learning Connection framework to tie people skills, teaching skills, and technical skills to working with kids,” said Aiken. “It’s filled with information that instructors can apply to real-life lessons.”

Print copies are available through the PSIA-AASI Shop.

