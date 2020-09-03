POWDR Names Chris Gunnarson General Manager Woodward Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 – POWDR today announced that Chris “Gunny” Gunnarson will lead the adventure lifestyle company’s flagship Woodward destination as general manager of Woodward Park City, and also continue on as POWDR’s senior vice president of Woodward Mountain Experiences.

Woodward Park City is Utah’s ultimate year-round action sports and ski resort complete with indoor and outdoor innovative environments that enable fun ways to learn and progress in more than 10 sports and disciplines, including snowboarding, skiing, tubing, mountain biking, skateboarding, BMX, scooter, parkour, cheer and digital media.

“Woodward Park City is our flagship Woodward mountain experience and Gunny is uniquely qualified to develop innovative environments and intuitive, fun progression-based programming at Park City and across POWDR’s mountain resorts,” said Wade Martin, POWDR co-president. “We are thrilled to have Gunny in this new role.”

As general manager Gunny will develop Woodward Park City’s innovative environments and engaging programming to enable safe progression and a thriving community across all Woodward sport disciplines. Additionally, Gunny will continue to oversee Woodward Mountain Experiences for POWDR, including Woodward Mountain Parks, which first launched during the 2019/20 season at six of POWDR’s mountain resorts. Woodward Mountain Parks reimagine the way snow sports enthusiasts experience on-mountain adventure and offer opportunities for guests to experience fun and intuitive skiing and riding with Woodward-designed learning, experiential and performance venues. Gunny will also create new programs across the POWDR portfolio which will integrate Woodward-inspired experiences for the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts, and action and lifestyle sports athletes.

“Woodward Park City is the first of its kind and a world-class, year-round playground for action sports participants of all abilities and ages,” says Chris Gunnarson, general manager Woodward Park City and POWDR senior vice president of Woodward Mountain Experiences. “The opportunity to engage the next generation with new experiences that stoke passion for progression and fun, and to build out those experiences at Woodward Park City and across POWDR is incredibly exciting.”

Gunny first joined POWDR in 2018 as senior vice president of youth development. The founder and former president of Snow Park Technologies (SPT), Chris is a passionate advocate for action sports and is committed to designing environments and experiences for safe sport progression at all ability levels. Gunny’s snowsports career includes professional snowboarding, director of snowboarding at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, VP of youth market development and action sports for Booth Creek Ski Holdings, and terrain park committee chairman for the National Ski Areas Association. Chris lives in Park City, Utah, with his wife and two Woodward enthusiast daughters.

