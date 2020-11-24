POWDR AND NOKIAN TYRES TO PLANT 50,000 TREES TO MITIGATE CARBON EMISSIONS

50,000 Trees Will Be Planted on Behalf of 2020/21 Season Pass Holders

PARK CITY, Utah., Nov. 24, 2020 – POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company on a mission to deliver memorable experiences, enhance people’s lives and have fun doing it, and Nokian Tyres, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality tires for passenger cars, vans and trucks that has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of the most sustainable publicly traded companies in the world, announced results for the Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever. program that launched in August and pledged to plant a tree for every season pass sold during the promotional period at Nokian Tyres’ partner resorts that are operated by POWDR. Together, Nokian Tyres, POWDR and its participating resorts will be planting 50,000 trees on behalf of season pass holders who purchased a season pass during the promotional period.

Nokian Tyres, the official tire partner at Copper Mountain, Killington, Mt. Bachelor, Snowbird and Eldora resorts, has teamed up with the organization, One Tree Planted, to facilitate tree planting projects scheduled for 2021. Planting efforts will be focused within the four states of the participating POWDR resorts to help mitigate pass holder carbon emissions —including Vermont, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah. On average, a mature tree absorbs carbon dioxide at a rate of up to 48 pounds per year, which means it will sequester approximately 1 ton of carbon dioxide over 40 years. At that rate, the 50,000 trees planted will absorb nearly 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide during their lifetime, countering the emissions of around 9,800 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

“Nokian Tyres’ commitment to safety and sustainability is longstanding,” said Hans Dyhrman, Nokian Tyres’ North American marketing director. “Just last month, our production facility in Dayton, Tennessee earned LEED v4 Silver certification for green building leadership, and we were the first tire company to remove harmful high-aromatic oils from our tire compounds. Planting 50,000 trees on behalf of POWDR pass holders continues to honor our goal to protect the plant through our products, production processes and partnerships.”

Play Forever is POWDR’s corporate responsibility promise to protect the environment and enable participation and, for the 2020/21 season, planting 50,000 trees serves as POWDR’s largest Play Forever transportation initiative this year. “We couldn’t be more thrilled by Nokian Tyres’ support of our Play Forever efforts,” said Laura Schaffer, director of corporate responsibility at POWDR. “Planting trees is one of the best nature-based solutions to restoring forests, sequestering carbon and mitigating the effects of climate change.”

To learn more about POWDR’s Play Forever platform, Nokian Tyres’ sustainability initiatives, and/or the Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever. season pass holder program, please see the following links:

POWDR Play Forever: https://www.powdr.com/play-forever

For more information about Nokian Tyres’ Sustainability efforts: https://community.nokiantires.com

Photo and video assets about this program: click here

About POWDR

POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that offers awesome experiences in amazing places. Within POWDR’s portfolio are 11 mountain resorts including Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Killington and Pico Mountain in Vermont; Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in the Lake Tahoe region of California; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon, Lee Canyon in Nevada; Snowbird and Woodward Park City in Utah; and SilverStar Resort in British Columbia. POWDR owns the Woodward experiential action sports company which includes Woodward PA, Woodward Copper in Colorado, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West in Stallion Springs, CA, and Woodward Riviera Maya, Mexico. Outside Television is the national active, outside-lifestyle programming network subsidiary of POWDR, Sun Country Tours in Oregon is the company’s river rafting outfitter, and Powderbird, based out of Snowbird in Utah, is POWDR’s heli-adventure operator. POWDR is headquartered in Park City, Utah with offices in Louisville, CO. www.POWDR.com .

About Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres develops and manufactures premium tires for people who value safety and sustainability. Inspired by our Scandinavian heritage, we craft innovative products for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery that give you peace of mind in all driving conditions. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. In 2019, the company’s net sales were $1.8 billion and it employed some 4,700 people. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information: www.nokiantires.com