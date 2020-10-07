Picture Opens Pop-up Shop in California’s SEED People’s Market

COSTA MESA, CA (October 7, 2020) – Picture, makers of recycled, organic, and bio-sourced apparel and accessories, is proud to announce a pop-up shop in SEED People’s Market, the community-driven retailer focused on “products with a purpose”. Running October through December, SEED will feature a highly curated collection of Picture’s lifestyle apparel, jackets, accessories, and special-edition items that will refresh several times throughout the season, both in their popular Costa Mesa location and online. The partnership is the first of its kind for Picture in the US, as historically, the primary focus of their US distribution has been technical outerwear and layers within the snowsports market. However, the French, eco-minded brand has long developed a full range of sustainable clothing, making the partnership with SEED, a trend-setting boutique with a focus on sustainable style, a natural fit.

“The whole vibe and spirit of SEED aligns perfectly with Picture’s values,” said Amandine Le Bihan, Picture Sales Manager. “It’s the kind of place that brings together good brands and good people in a warm, welcoming environment. You just want to hang out there.”

That is exactly the intention of the progressive retailer, which in addition to their retail operations regularly hosts outdoor concerts, art shows, book readings, and educational workshops on their grounds, all with the goal of creating a sense of community.

“We are beyond excited to showcase Picture’s sustainable collection of outdoor apparel and accessories this Fall,” said Yvette Rogers, SEED General Manager. “Their youthful and adventurous approach to product development is very much aligned with our own store philosophy. Just because its organic and mindfully crafted doesn’t mean it has to be boring in aesthetic. Through this partnership we hope to introduce this new brand to our local community and beyond and continue supporting vendors who choose to forge their path with a meaningful purpose and a minimal impact to our environment.”

“This is an opportunity for consumers to gain access to Picture collections not often found in the US,” continued Le Bihan. “The product assortment and merchandising SEED put together really showcases the brand story in a comprehensive manner, and we hope this is just the beginning of a long-term partnership with this shop we admire so much.”

The Picture x SEED partnership will include special events, like an outdoor screening of Picture’s new film, MADE IN VOYAGE, and exclusive product releases that will only be available at SEED. Stay tuned to SEED’s website and social channels for updates.

###

ABOUT PICTURE

Picture is an environmentally focused action-outdoor apparel brand from France. Started in 2008 by three childhood friends, the brand’s mission is to inspire an eco-friendly lifestyle through their passion for boardsports and develop next-generation products that will help fight climate change. From day one, they established a baseline that all their products would contain a minimum of fifty percent recycled, organic, or bio-based materials. Today, Picture can be found in 42 countries and 1,400 retailers all over the world. #rideforthefuture

picture-organic-clothing.com

instagram.com/pictureorganicclothing/

ABOUT SEED PEOPLE’S MARKET

SEED Peoples Market is a curated collection of ethical and eco-minded brands. We highlight unique, one-of-a-kind items from local and global artisans and inspire sustainable living. We are a connector of people and action to promote a greener planet. “Products with a Purpose” is our mantra #productswithapurpose.

www.seedpeoplesmarket.com

www.instagram.com/seedpeoplesmkt/

Media Contacts

Maro LaBlance, Campfire-Collective, [email protected]

Yvette Rogers, SEED People’s Market, [email protected]