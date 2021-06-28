Phunkshun Wear Eyes Expansion Year With Eyes On Summer Market

Colorado Company Unveils Ultralite Tube, Hires New Sales Manager

Boulder, CO (June 2021) – Phunkshun Wear, a Colorado-based company committed to sustainably manufacturing outdoor gear that delivers uncompromising performance and protection, today unveiled a new product line, sales manager, and public relations firm of record, all geared to expand the company’s footprint during an expansion year.

Founded in 2011 in Denver, Colo,. Phunkshun Wear was originally designed to meet the demands of ski and snowboard instructors. The company has since built its reputation on developing lightweight balaclavas and protective neck tubes that are all made entirely from recycled bottles and perfect for skiing, snowboarding, running, biking, fishing, yoga and other outdoor activities.

Phunkshun Wear’s new line of Ultralite Tubes are incredibly lightweight and provide virtually unrestricted breathing during all outdoor activities, perfect for the trail, mountains, forests, or anywhere outdoors. Available in 27 distinct patterns such as Tweed, Tribal, and Pride (above), the UltraLite Tube delivers UPF 50+ rating sun protection and wicking properties to transport sweat away from the body and aid with temperature management all summer long.

“Developing a warm weather neck tube geared for outdoor activities wasn’t easy, especially considering that we were determined to create something more refined than what other brands are importing,” said Phunkshun Wear CEO Jason Badgley. “I’m proud to say we’ve accomplished that with our Ultralite tube, and are making it here in Colorado.”

Phunkshun Wear has also hired Patrick Meehan as the company’s new Sales Manager, giving the company an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in the action sports industry. Meehan joins Phunkshun Wear following more than three years as the Event Marketing and Media Manager for LEKI, the world’s leading manufacturer of skiing, hiking and trekking poles. Meehan also previously spent more than four years in marketing and athlete management for Pret ski helmets.

“I’ve been a friend and a fan of Phunkshun over the past 10 years and have always appreciated the product and the way we do business,” Meehan said. “And we continue to grow and innovate. We’ve recently released a new summer Ultralite tube that is helping grow our year-round business as well as get more of our sustainable tubes into additional outdoor stores and outfitters. We have a new opportunity to tell our sustainability story and continue to educate customers that they do have options when it comes to the environmental footprint of their gear choices.”

Phunkshun Wear has also named Boulder-based Meteorite PR as its public relations firm of record. Meteorite PR was founded in 2017 by PR industry veteran Eric Henderson and represents a broad collection of clients including leading outdoor footwear company Salewa, as well as Rab Equipment, the industry standard for alpine climbing apparel and technical gear. The company also works with award-winning Colorado-based ski wax company MountainFlow, the world’s best eco-friendly, biodegradable ski and snowboard wax.

Learn more about Phunkshun Wear at https://phunkshunwear.com.

About Phunkshun Wear

Officially founded in 2011, Phunkshun Wear has been manufacturing our products in the rocky mountains since day one. Founded to sustain your time on the slopes, designed to sustain our planet and community. Our company and factory embrace sustainability everyday throughout manufacturing, facility operations, product design, staff, and community. All manufacturing takes place in beautiful Denver, Colorado. Phunkshun Wear also supports the High Fives Foundation, Protect Our Winters, and SOS Outreach.

