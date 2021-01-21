55 Winter Outdoor Industry Businesses Celebrate The U.S. Re-Entry Into The Paris Climate Agreement

Today, as the U.S. began the process of re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement, 55 winter outdoor industry businesses sent a letter to the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy For Climate John Kerry, expressing support for the Administration’s commitment to addressing climate change and their thanks for re-committing the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.

January 20, 2021

The Honorable John Kerry

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy For Climate

U.S. State Department

Washington, DC 20520

Dear Mr. Kerry,

Thank you for your urgency to address the climate crisis, and by re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement.

We are representatives of the $72 billion winter outdoor sports industry that supports 900,000 jobs nationally. Our industry is on the front lines of climate change, entirely dependent on a stable climate for the future of our industry and the vibrancy of the communities in which we live and work.

Our businesses operate on a global scale, and we understand the importance of international cooperation to achieve great things. The United States’ re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement is a signal to the world that once again, we are taking this issue seriously and recognizing the critical importance of working with our international partners to find a common solution.

Thank you again for your commitment to addressing climate change and re-committing the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Sincerely,

