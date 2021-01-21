55 Winter Outdoor Industry Businesses Celebrate The U.S. Re-Entry Into The Paris Climate Agreement

Today, as the U.S. began the process of re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement, 55 winter outdoor industry businesses sent a letter to the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy For Climate John Kerry, expressing support for the Administration’s commitment to addressing climate change and their thanks for re-committing the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.
January 20, 2021
The Honorable John Kerry
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy For Climate
U.S. State Department
Washington, DC 20520
Dear Mr. Kerry,
Thank you for your urgency to address the climate crisis, and by re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement.
We are representatives of the $72 billion winter outdoor sports industry that supports 900,000 jobs nationally. Our industry is on the front lines of climate change, entirely dependent on a stable climate for the future of our industry and the vibrancy of the communities in which we live and work.
Our businesses operate on a global scale, and we understand the importance of international cooperation to achieve great things. The United States’ re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement is a signal to the world that once again, we are taking this issue seriously and recognizing the critical importance of working with our international partners to find a common solution.
Thank you again for your commitment to addressing climate change and re-committing the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.
Sincerely,
22 Designs
Aligned Insight Inc.
Armada Skis
Atomic
Auclair Sports
Black Tie Ski Rentals, LLC
BN3TH Apparel
Buff, Inc.
Bula Canada Inc.
Burton
Capital Sports
Christine’s
Climate Neutral
CNG Consulting, LLC
Dakine
Eldora Mountain Resort
Equip US
Fera Intl. Corp.
Fuse
Geiger’s
Giro Sport Design
Gordini USA, Inc.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership
Group Rossignol USA
HEAD/Tyrolia, USA
Jones Snowboards
Living X Elements
M.T. Imports Inc
Mesabi Recreation
Meteorite PR
Moosejaw
Mountain Religion
Nitro Snowboards
Oberalp North America (Dynafit + Pomoca)
Parajumpers North America
Phunkshun Wear
POC Sports
POWDR
Pret, Inc.
Seirus Innovation
Ski Utah
Snowsports Industries America
Sports Accessories/America
Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows
Stoke
Surefoot
TDI, LLC.
Tecnica Group
Vertical Challenge LLC
Wasatch Adaptive Sports
Western Winter Sports Representatives Association (WWSRA)
Weston Backcountry
Wintersteiger
Xtm
Zeal Optics