Outdoor Sports Insurance links with Pale Morning Media for dedicated strategic communications support in Ski, Bike and Outdoor markets

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA (Wednesday, March 10, 2021) — Outdoor Sports Insurance (outdoorsportsins.com), the longest serving business insurance broker in Ski, Bike and Outdoor markets, is linking with Pale Morning Media for strategic communications support.

With 34 years of vertical market leadership, Outdoor Sports Insurance is at the forefront of emerging issues facing retailers, brands and outdoor professionals, ranging from global challenges like COVID-19 risk management and cybersecurity liability, to distinct market issues like best practices for e-bike demos and backcountry safety.

Outdoor Sports Insurance industry endorsements include Outdoor Industry Association, Snowsports Industries of America, and a recent induction into the Ski Hall of Fame of their founder and former member of the United States Ski Team, Jake Hoeschler.

Their best-in-class support includes staff training and education as well as exclusive products and services which enhance their business insurance, risk management and liability mitigation products.

“While the last 12 months have certainly spotlighted an increasingly broad number of real challenges facing businesses in the outdoor sector, it has also helped remind us of our primary role — to provide thoughtful support and guidance for our partners that goes way beyond the nuts and bolts of an individual policy,” said Rob Martin, managing director of Outdoor Sports Insurance.

Pale Morning Media is a strategic communications consulting agency dedicated to the outdoor world. Founded in 2001, their work includes the development and implementation of custom market programming for outdoor sector leaders. Their current work includes support for Dogfish Head, Farm to Feet, Flylow Gear, Grassroots Outdoor Alliance, Glade Optics, Kokatat, Kurgo, Marker-Dalbello-Volkl, Oboz Footwear, TerraTrike and Warren Miller Entertainment.

“The institutional knowledge within Outdoor Sports Insurance is a genuine asset to the outdoor industry. They’ve given us the opportunity to tap into and share that remarkable resource, as a way to help strengthen their client relationships as well as the industry at large, and we’re grateful for the opportunity,” said Drew Simmons, president and founder of Pale Morning Media.

ABOUT OUTDOOR SPORTS INSURANCE: Outdoor Sports Insurance is the longest serving broker providing business insurance, risk management and liability mitigation tools for retailers, brands and outdoor professionals in Ski, Bike and Outdoor markets. The recognized market-share and mind-share leader in outdoor specialty insurance, Outdoor Sports Insurance has a legacy of engagement in emerging outdoor issues, best-in-class guidance and training, and exclusive products and services. For more information, please visit outdoorsportsins.com or contact Amos Horn, [email protected].

