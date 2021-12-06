Outdoor Retailer In-Person Snow Show Returns To Denver In 2022

December 6, 2021 – Outdoor Retailer Snow Show returns to Denver, CO, January 26-28, 2022, with in-person education, a redesigned floor plan centered around the “Resource Center,” and includes an information hub to access industry insights from experts.

“A wealth of resources and learning opportunities are available at Snow Show,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director. “The new Resource Center will give attendees direct access to critical data, and every education session and new connection can provide the right insight or inspiration to help elevate business. This time together to learn and build relationships is invaluable, and it paves the way to discover more of what the industry has to offer.”

The education schedule begins with SIA Industry + Intelligence sessions held on January 25, before opening day. The Industry Breakfast is on Day 1 with a keynote address on “The Art of Impossible” from author Steven Kotler. OIA daily lunch sessions will feature community conversations. Programming during OR Snow Show at The Camp and Trend + Design Center will showcase retailers, designers and brands.

The show will offer attendees free access to trend information, market research, consumer data, and technologies through its Resource Center. Industry experts will be available to answer questions and offer advice, with walk-up and one-on-one scheduled appointments. OR Snow Show Resource Center will be sited in the middle of the Upper Level of the floor plan. Sections of the show will include Venture Out, The Camp, Source, LUXE, Trend + Design Center, and Fresh, a space dedicated to first-time exhibitors.

For more show information, go here.