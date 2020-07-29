Norwegian Super-Brand Db Selects Global Sales Guys for the US Market

The premium, award-winning travel bag brand will enter US specialty retail channel this fall.

Denver, Co (July 29, 2020) – Global Sales Guys is proud to announce their new partnership with fast-growth Norwegian bag label Db (formerly Douchebags). Following a successful market test in 2018-19 and growing consumer demand, the Oslo-based start-up success will enter the US market this fall.

“Db is the number one premium bag brand in Scandinavia today,” said Db Founder and CEO Truls Brataas. “We’re excited to invest into our next phase of growth by focusing on the US market.”

“The team at Global Sales Guys is looking forward to the future of Db and their role within specialty retail in the United States,” said Marty Carrigan, CEO of Global Sales Guys. “We are excited to bring a premium Scandinavian story to partners across the country.”

The digitally-native brand brings a new wholesale model to US specialty retailers across snow, bike, surf, and contemporary lifestyle communities. “We bring new products to market throughout the year using a community-backed drop model in limited quantities that drives a ton of interest for specialty retailers, complementing our seasonal colors and core mainline products,” said Brataas. “Our commitment to bringing these community-backed innovations to specialty retailers made Global Sales Guys a natural choice.”

The brand’s premium mix of patented award-winning innovations are featured within a range of backpacks, equipment bags, luggage, duffels, and accessories.

Db announces its entry into the US market this fall with a limited product drop available as a specialty retail exclusive in the US.

For more information, please contact Marty Carrigan at [email protected].

###

About Db

Db was founded in Norway in 2009 by freeski legend Jon Olsson and engineer Truls Brataas with the goal of redefining travel gear to enable better journeys. The company is a 4-time Gaselle award winner following its triple-digit growth and sustained profitability since the brand officially launched in 2012. Db is a multiple ISPO design award winner and Brataas is a recipient of the International Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year award. Db is independently owned and operated from its headquarters located in Oslo, Norway where the company employs 25 people. Learn more about Db here.

About Global Sales Guys

Global Sales Guys is an innovative, full-service sales & wholesale marketing agency. With global reach and local impact, we deliver a proven, modern approach for your sales and wholesale marketing needs. Our industry-leading executives, managers and reps provide a scalable, result-driven solution that is a much-needed alternative to the dated and costly business models of the past. We are innovative, creative and have the professional connections your business needs to compete. Learn more about Global Sales Guys here.