Nordica's Introduces 2020-21 Santa Ana Women's All Mountain Ski Collection Featuring Terrain Specific Metal Construction

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Jan. 21, 2020 – Nordica USA today announced details about its completely redesigned 2020-21 Santa Ana women’s all mountain ski collection. The line embraces new constructions, shapes, and sizes, with the most notable innovation Nordica’s new Terrain Specific Metal (TSM), a layer of metal tuned specifically to each model.

“Since its inception, the Santa Ana line has been the go-to-choice for advanced to expert level women looking for best in class performance,” explains Sam Beck, Nordica USA’s director of marketing. “However, two sheets of metal with a full wood core can be a lot of ski for the everyday skier. The new line uses one layer of metal, the TSM layer, for that confident feeling, power, and edge grip that metal provides, combined with a new carbon re-enforced wood core to make them lighter, more forgiving, and even more fun to ski.”

The TSM layer extends to the edges of the tips and tails for stability, while in the body of the skis, the width of the TSM layer is varied to control the flex and edge hold tailored to each model in the line.

For example, on narrower models, such as the Santa Ana 88, the metal is closer to the edges in the body of the ski enhancing on-trail precision, power, and strength on firm snow. On the wider models, such as the Santa Ana 104 Free, the metal in the body is further away from the edges for a more playful and flexible ride making them easier to navigate in variable terrain and soft snow.

The new construction also includes a new lightweight carbon-reinforced wood core for a smooth ride, and Nordica’s True Tip Technology, which reduces the amount of heavy ABS plastic in the tip lowering swing weight and making all of the Santa Anas easy to maneuver.

Nordica also updated the size options on several of the new models, including the 104 Free, 98, and 93 to seven-centimeter increments, and an additional size in the 98 and 93. The new size options allow skiers to find just the right ski for them.

The new Santa Ana collection includes the 110 Free and 104 Free for soft snow free skiing, and the 98, 93, and 88 widths for mixed to firm all mountain skiing.

The 104 Free model is new to the line, and is based off the award-winning men’s Enforcer 104 Free, the Santa Ana 98 replaces the 100, and the Santa Ana 93 is completely redesigned with new shape and rocker profiles.

MSRPs range from $700 to $900. The Santa Ana 110 Free will be available this fall, with the rest of the line available now in limited quantities at select Nordica retailers.

For more information about the new Santa Ana collection, go to nordica.com. Retailers interested in more information, contact Nordica at 800.892.2668 or [email protected].

About Nordica

Nordica, founded 1939 in Montebelluna Italy, is one of the world’s leading ski equipment producers. Nordica produces some of the most trusted skis and boots in the marketplace for skiers of all levels and abilities – from first time skiers to World Cup racers. Nordica is a subsidiary of Tecnica Group S.P.A. with USA headquarters based in West Lebanon, NH. nordica.com

