Nordica’s All Mountain Enforcer 104 Free Earns Outside Magazine’s “Gear of The Year” Award

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Sept. 24, 2019 – It’s official. The embargo has been lifted and Nordica announces the newest ski in its all mountain men’s ski line, the Enforcer 104 Free, has earned one of Outside Magazine’s “Gear of The Year” awards for the 2019-2020 season.

“It is an honor to receive a ‘Gear of the Year’ award from Outside,” said Sam Beck, Nordica North America’s director of marketing. “Outside’s testing protocol is well respected in the industry, and the award marks the fifth year in a row that an Enforcer model has won some type of ‘best of test’ award. The Enforcers are definitely one of our success stories.”

The Enforcer 104 Free, one of six models in the Enforcer line, was introduced at Outdoor Retailer Winter market 2019. Featuring a wood and metal chassis with carbon stringers running the full length of the ski, and the company’s True Tip Technology, with less ABS plastic allowing the tapered wood core to run further up into the tip, the 104 Free is easy to steer and smear in powder and mixed conditions.

“Typically, skis at this width are either burly planks that excel on firm snow or slashers better suited to off-trail riding in dry powder. Versatility is hard to come by. That’s not the case with this Enforcer,” said Outside’s editors.

The Enforcer line was born in 2015 with the introduction of the Enforcer 100. And alongside it was the women’s Santa Ana all mountain line, which uses the same technologies and shapes from the Enforcer line with the addition of lighter weight woodcores.

Since their inception, the Enforcer and Santa Ana lines have consistently won test awards from publications such as Ski Magazine, Freeskier, Powder, Blister Gear, Realskiers, and Mountain Magazine to name a few. In addition, NPD’s latest sales report currently lists the Enforcer 100 and Enforcer 93 as number 1 & 2 best-selling men’s skis in the United States.

For more information about Nordica and its products, go to nordica.com. Retailers interested in more information, contact Nordica at 800.892.2668 or [email protected].