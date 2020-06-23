Nordica USA Announces Management Changes

Vice President Scott Russo Retires and Mike Martini Appointed National Sales Manager for Nordica USA

photo: Scott Russo

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – June 23, 2019 – Nordica North America recently announced management changes with Vice President Scott Russo retiring and Mike Martini appointed to the newly created position of national sales manager for Nordica USA.

Russo is a true icon in the ski industry, with a resume including domestic and international leadership roles spanning five decades. From Russo’s early beginnings as a teenage New York retailer, to his many years as an independent sales representative, to various roles in the growth of Dalbello boots, concluding with the past five years leading the Nordica brand in the U.S. and Canada.

More important than the products that Russo developed, or the sales he secured, are the strength of the relationships he forged over many decades with retailers, resorts and co-workers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Throughout his career, Russo has been a colleague, a mentor, and a trusted friend to those fortunate to have known him.

“Scott is a legend in the ski business. There is simply no other description that captures the impact he has had on the brands, businesses and people with whom he’s worked,” said Chris Licata, president and CEO of Tecnica Group North America. “His role in the explosive growth of the Nordica brand can’t be overstated and he will be missed. I am happy for Scott and his wife Barbara to begin their well-deserved retirement.”

Commenting on his decision to retire, Russo said, “It has been an honor, and beyond satisfying, to work with Nordica and the Tecnica Group over the past several years. I am extremely proud of the successful run we have had with Nordica and of the strong partnerships we have built. It has been a privilege to have had such a satisfying career doing something I loved every day of my working life. I have truly enjoyed my time at Nordica and will miss my colleagues there and the retailers I’ve worked with over the years.”

Russo’s overall product and sales management responsibilities will now be covered by Director of Marketing and Communications Sam Beck, Product Manager Ethan Korpi, and Mike Martini who has accepted the newly created position of national sales manager for Nordica USA.

Martini is a 19-year veteran of Nordica, serving most recently as sales representative in New England. Sales agency Knittle and Reis will now serve retailers in the entire New England territory: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island.

For more information about Nordica and its products go to Nordica.com. Retailers interested in more information, contact Nordica at 800.892.2668 or [email protected].

About Nordica

Nordica, founded 1939 in Montebelluna Italy, is one of the world’s leading ski equipment producers. For over 80 years, Nordica has produced some of the most trusted skis and boots in the marketplace for skiers of all levels and abilities – from first time skiers to World Cup racers. Nordica is a subsidiary of Tecnica Group S.P.A. with USA headquarters based in West Lebanon, NH. (nordica.com)

Media Contact

Chip Smith, SOAR Communications, o: 801.656.0472 x1, c: 801.597.7515, [email protected]