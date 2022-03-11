Nordica Forms New North American Sports Marketing Team

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – March 11, 2022 – Nordica announces formation of a new North American Sports Marketing Team serving as the company’s foundation to deliver streamlined communication and best-in-class service to the North American Race, Freeski and Pro communities.

“Through this restructure we will build a strategic organizational framework that modernizes our approach and supports growth in our Race, Freeski, and Pro communities,” explains Sam Beck, Nordica North America’s Director of Marketing.

Nordica’s Joe Cavallaro will manage the newly formed North American Sports Marketing team and implement a progressive promotions strategy supporting sell-in and sell-out activities. The team will consist of three sports marketing coordinators with one based in Canada and two in the United States. Both the Canadian and United States teams will report to Cavallaro, who will be responsible for executing all aspects of the Sports Marketing programs as well as athlete and ambassador community management.

“Joe exudes passion for the sport that motivates skiers to wave the Nordica flag high in the air and he has demonstrated success and leadership through his management of our ambassador programs,” adds Beck.

Cavallaro started his career with Nordica in 2018. He embraced the sport of ski racing from a young age, running a ski tuning company out of his parent’s garage during his college years at the University of Vermont where he skied for the club alpine and freeski teams.

Nordica is actively seeking to fill the two U.S. Sports Marketing Coordinator positions, with one covering the Eastern region and one covering the Western. To apply, click here.

For more information about Nordica and its products, please visit Nordica.com, or contact Nordica at 603.298.6900or [email protected].

About Nordica