Nordica Announces Early Launch and Limited Availability of New Enforcer and Santa Ana Unlimited Ski Collections

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Nov. 9, 2021 – Nordica teased something new was happening to its Enforcer and Santa Ana family of skis on its social media accounts since late October. Today the company announced an early launch and limited availability of two completely new all-mountain touring ski collections, the Enforcer Unlimited and Santa Ana Unlimited series.

“Resort and backcountry skiing has morphed the last few years, especially since the life-changing pandemic,” said Nordica North America’s Director of Marketing Sam Beck. “Active skiers are skinning up with friends in the backcountry and in resorts, looking for downhill performance with uphill capabilities. The new Enforcer and Santa Ana Unlimited All-Mountain Touring skis were designed for those skiers that want it all in one ski without compromise.”

Enforcer and Santa Ana Unlimited models come out of the same molds as their all-mountain siblings but are on average 43% lighter. To achieve this, Nordica refined every aspect of traditional ski construction. Utilizing a new Carbon Chassis LT in place of metal, a unique poplar-beech core, a proprietary damping layer, thinner top sheets, shorter edges, and keeping the company’s existing True Tip Technology, the Unlimited collections maintain the smoothness, power, and stability Enforcers and Santa Anas are known for with the added advantages of all-mountain touring skis.

The Enforcer Unlimited collection includes three models Enforcer fans are familiar with, the 104, 94, and 88. The Unlimited 104’s rocker profile provides a plush and playful ride, with a surfy feel that’s easy to smear and steer, and the 94 and 88 models feature camber and rocker profiles that make them at home on any terrain whether laying down turns in untracked powder, blasting through crud, or making effortless turns on groomers. While destined to be favorites among active skiers who earn their turns, Enforcer Unlimiteds are also perfect for those looking for lighter and easier to ski versions of the Enforcers. MSRP/MAP pricing for the three models is $849.99 for the Enforcer Unlimited 104, $799.99 for the Unlimited 94, and $749.99 for the Unlimited 88.

The Santa Ana Unlimited collection includes two models, the Unlimited 93 and Unlimited 88. Like their Enforcer Unlimited brothers, the waist widths and camber and rocker profiles make them at home in untracked powder, crud, or groomers. They are designed for skin sessions before work, lapping the lift with friends, or venturing deep into the backcountry. MSRP/MAP pricing for the Santa Ana Unlimited 93 is $749.99 and $699.99 for the Santa Ana Unlimited 88. Nordica is also stepping up its environmental efforts with the Unlimited collections. Each pair is packaged in 100% recyclable recycled cardboard, hand assembled at the factory, and held together with two re-usable Nordica Velcro ski straps. Nordica worked with Austria-based Kohla Tirol to design skins for the Unlimited collections. Made of 65% Mohair and 35% Nylon, and using Kohla’s solvent-free Smart Glue, the skins are available in precut or universal sizes. MSRP/MAP is $209.99. Both the 2022 Enforcer and Santa Ana Unlimited collections are available now in limited quantities at select Nordica authorized retailers, or at Nordica.com fulfilled by an authorized Nordica retailer. For more information about the new Enforcer Unlimited and Santa Ana Unlimited collections, please visit Nordica.com # # #