Nordica Announces 2020-21 Enforcer 100, Enforcer 94, and Hands-Free Boot Collection

Limited early availability at retail beginning next month, January 2020
WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Dec. 19, 2019 – Nordica USA today announced details about its completely redesigned Enforcer 100 and new Enforcer 94 all mountain ski models, and a new “hands-free” ski boot collection called HF. All three products will be available to the skiing public in limited quantities at select Nordica retailers starting in January 2020.
“For the past three years we have been obsessing over reinventing and improving the core of the Enforcer collection as well as building a new and exciting hands-free boot,” explained Sam Beck, Nordica USA’s director of marketing. “Through relentless testing and countless rounds of prototypes we introduce the new 2021 Enforcer 100, Enforcer 94, and HF boot project.”
The versatile workhorse of Nordica’s all mountain ski collection, the Nordica Enforcer 100 has been named “Best in Test” or earned “Editor’s Choice” awards every year since it was introduced in 2015.
Nordica 2020-21 Enforcer 100
Building off the proven Enforcer platform, and after three years of multiple iterations and extensive testing, the new Enforcer 100receives the company’s True Tip Technology and carbon chassis, which were successfully introduced on the Enforcer 88 and 104 Free last year. True Tip uses less ABS plastic in the tip helping reduce swing weight, making the 100 even more playful and versatile while the carbon chassis reduces weight and maintains the power and stability that Enforcers are known for.
Nordica 2020-21 Enforcer 94
Nordica also studied its previous size offerings of the Enforcer 100 and expanded the new model’s range from four to five allowing for consistent shape and unique rocker-camber profiles for each size. The new sizes are 165, 172, 179, 186, and 191 cm, and MSRP is $850.
The new Enforcer 94 replaces the Enforcer 93, and also features True Tip Technology and a carbon chassis. The extra 1mm width applied to five new sizes coupled with unique rocker-camber profiles for each size provides a consistent feel throughout with maximum edge hold for laying down turns on groomers, blasting through crud, or exploring the entire resort. The new sizes are the same as offered with the Enforcer 100 with an MSRP of $800.
The complete Enforcer collection now includes the new 100 and 94, along with the narrower Enforcer 88 for firm and mixed conditions, and the wider Enforcer 115 Free, 110 Free, and 104 Free, with the “Free” moniker indicating they are for deeper and softer conditions.
The all new HF boot collection is designed for those who want to have fun and keep skiing without having to think about their equipment.
Nordica HF 110
The four-boot collection offers the performance and comfort of Nordica’s Machine family of boots with a new Hands-Free entry shell and closure system. The key to the design is its performance one-piece customizable Primaloft® 3D Cork Fit liner, which wraps around the heel and forefoot like a traditional boot, providing heel retention and control while allowing for an extremely large opening of 40-degrees to easily slip a foot in or out.
The HF’s Wonder Lock buckle system allows for hands-free closure – just step on the rear closure buckle with the other ski boot and you are ready to ski. The rear closure buckle may also be conveniently closed or opened with a ski pole. The Maxcontrol Pivot provides perfect alignment between the rear cuff and shell providing exceptional lateral support for immediate ski response.
Available in two men’s and two women’s models, with the premium-level HF Elite models featuring mobile-controllable Therm-ic heated liners, and Michelin® Gripwalk® soles for easy walking.
Built around a 102mm last, the men’s flex rating is 110 and the women’s is 85. MSRPs are $900 for the HF Elite and HF Elite W, and $700 for the HF 110 and HF 85 W. The HF 110 will be available early next month, January 2020, with the remaining models available Fall 2020.
For more information about Nordica and its products, go to nordica.com. Retailers interested in more information, contact Nordica at 800.892.2668 or [email protected].
About Nordica
Nordica, founded 1939 in Montebelluna Italy, is one of the world’s leading ski equipment producers. For more than 75 years, Nordica has produced some of the most trusted skis and boots in the marketplace for skiers of all levels and abilities — from first time skiers to World Cup racers. Nordica USA is a subsidiary of Tecnica Group SpA with USA headquarters based in West Lebanon, NH (Nordica.com).
Media Contacts
Chip Smith, SOAR Communications, o: 801.656.0472 x1, c: 801.597.7515, [email protected]
