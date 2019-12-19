Nordica Announces 2020-21 Enforcer 100, Enforcer 94, and Hands-Free Boot Collection

The four-boot collection offers the performance and comfort of Nordica’s Machine family of boots with a new Hands-Free entry shell and closure system. The key to the design is its performance one-piece customizable Primaloft® 3D Cork Fit liner, which wraps around the heel and forefoot like a traditional boot, providing heel retention and control while allowing for an extremely large opening of 40-degrees to easily slip a foot in or out.

The HF’s Wonder Lock buckle system allows for hands-free closure – just step on the rear closure buckle with the other ski boot and you are ready to ski. The rear closure buckle may also be conveniently closed or opened with a ski pole. The Maxcontrol Pivot provides perfect alignment between the rear cuff and shell providing exceptional lateral support for immediate ski response.

Available in two men’s and two women’s models, with the premium-level HF Elite models featuring mobile-controllable Therm-ic heated liners, and Michelin® Gripwalk® soles for easy walking.

Built around a 102mm last, the men’s flex rating is 110 and the women’s is 85. MSRPs are $900 for the HF Elite and HF Elite W, and $700 for the HF 110 and HF 85 W. The HF 110 will be available early next month, January 2020, with the remaining models available Fall 2020.