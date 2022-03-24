Nick’s Notes – March 2022

March 24, 2022

Dear SIA Members:

First, thanks to the Premium Members that joined our Annual Meeting last week. It was great to have your participation!

Several important notes to share with you today:

MEMBER RESOURCES. As we near the end of this membership year, I want to make sure that our members are taking full advantage of all the valuable tools and benefits available to support and grow your business. The Member Portal (which can be found at members.snowsports.org) and the SIA website (snowsports.org) are THE places to go to find these important resources. Here you can download important research reports, enter the Climate Lab, download the Inclusion Playbook, check out the education video library and much, much more. Don’t forget every employee of a member company also gets access to these vital tools! Please email Bill Stone if you have any issues logging into the portal or want help adding your staff.

GET $500 OFF YOUR MEMBERSHIP. We need your feedback! As we plan for our next membership cycle which starts in June, we need your input. Please take this SHORT, 9 question survey!! Everyone that takes the survey will be entered to win one of four chances to get $500 off their 2022-2023 membership!

SIA + RACCOON EVENTS. Last week we made an exciting announcement about our new partnership with Raccoon Events! Raccoon will help transform Snowbound Festival into Snowbound Expo. The Expo, which is expected to play host to over 10,000 winter outdoor consumers and over 140 exhibitors, will provide brands and retailers with the perfect opportunity to speak directly to consumers, helping kit them out with the right, in-season gear for the winter ahead and give resorts, destinations and tour operators the opportunity to help consumers plan and book the perfect winter adventure. The three-day event, which welcomes enthusiasts of all ages and abilities, is set across 112,000 sq. ft. of space and will play host to some of the biggest names in the winter outdoors, including six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller, ski legend Dan Egan, alpinist Philip Henderson, ice climber Lindsay Fixmer and backcountry adaptive skier Vasu Sojitra, who will lead a packed schedule of talks on the Seirus Inspiration Stage. There will also be a series of workshops in the Snow Skills Theater, providing new and experienced winter enthusiasts with an armory of information and advice to get started or advance in their chosen winter sport.

All exhibitors can take advantage of early-bird pricing until May 1. After May 1, only SIA members get access to preferential pricing. Join those already committed, including 686, Burton Snowboards, Darn Tough, Deuter/Ortovox, FERA, Helly Hansen, Hestra Gloves, Jay Peak Resort, Kulkea, Phunkshun Wear, Salomon, SCARPA North America, Seirus Innovations and the Tecnica Group Brands of Blizzard, Nordica and Tecnica.

For more information visit www.snowboundexpo.com or reach out to [email protected] to exhibit.

HELP UKRAINIANS IN NEED. I want to underscore a communication that went out last week. We have an opportunity to help Ukrainians in need. Our friends at the Polish Outdoor Group are already coordinating efforts to acquire and distribute outdoor gear to refugees who are fleeing from the conflict, and other affected individuals. We have been in close contact with them to develop a plan for SIA members to provide direct aid to those in need.

SIA is mobilizing the U.S. winter outdoor industry to contribute to the Polish Outdoor Group’s effort – to provide refugees who are fleeing the conflict, and children in orphanages with desperately needed supplies – to keep them warm and comfortable, especially in the current cold, winter conditions. Please lend your support however you are able. Click here for more information on how you can get involved.

OUTDOOR RETAILER SNOW SHOW. Yesterday, Outdoor Retailer announced that it will move Outdoor Retailer Snow Show and Outdoor Retailer Summer to Salt Lake City starting January 2023. Reach out to your OR Account Executive for more information.

All the best,

Nick Sargent, SIA President