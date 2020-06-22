New partnership between Karbon and BC Alpine sets the stage for an ongoing relationship that will outfit alpine athletes in Karbon gear

Toronto, ON & Vancouver, BC: Karbon and BC Alpine are announcing a new partnership, making Karbon the exclusive apparel and race wear supplier for BC Alpine. Karbon is proud to continue a tradition of supporting amateur ski racing at every level of the sport, whether Olympic, national, provincial or grassroots. In addition to supporting the BC Ski Team, Karbon looks forward to the opportunity to work with BC Alpine member clubs.

Of the new partnership, Peter Schure, VP of Teams and Resorts said, “I am very proud to make BC Alpine part of the Karbon family. This sponsorship exemplifies our commitment to sport at all levels and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with BC Alpine and its athletes.”

Anders Hestdalen, CEO of BC Alpine, shared, “We are very happy to partner with Karbon. They are a Canadian company that truly cares about our sport and has a great vision for this partnership. We are excited to be wearing Karbon apparel and race wear next season.”

About Karbon: Karbon is designed and manufactured by Schure Sports – leaders in advancing quality products for winter sports since 1982. Schure Sports is a privately held, family-owned business based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We are proud to support athletes at all levels of sport with apparel that delivers unparalleled performance and function. Karbon – Schure Sports, 345 Connie Crescent, Toronto, ON, L4K 5R2

About BC Alpine: BC Alpine’s vision is to inspire skiers for life and develop world class athletes. The mission is to lead and govern the sport of Alpine Ski Racing in BC, to provide leadership and structure for clubs to deliver high quality, sustainable and affordable programming and to communicate the competitive, recreational and lifestyle benefits of ski racing to the community. BC Alpine has been operating for more than 60 years. BC Alpine Ski Association, 403 – 1788 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V6J 1Y1