mountainFLOW Announces Athlete Partnership With Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Norwegian World Cup Alpine Ski Racer Will Use Colorado Company’s New Race Wax

(BOULDER, CO – October 19, 2020)​ – mountainFLOW, the innovative and award-winning Colorado company that has revolutionized the ski wax industry with its line of groundbreaking eco-friendly products, announced today that it has signed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to an athlete partnership deal, and that the veteran Norwegian World Cup alpine ski racer will use the company’s new Race Wax in the upcoming season.

Kilde, 28, claimed his first World Cup overall title in March, finishing second in the Combined and third in the Super G en route to winning the overall title. He also won the season title in the Super G in 2016 and competed for Norway in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. Kilde (right) has won a total of four World Cup races in his eight seasons on tour, and reached the podium 18 times. He also won the gold medal in the Giant Slalom at the 2013 Junior World Championships. “I’m excited to partner with mountainFLOW this season! Their new non-fluoro race wax is great,” said Kilde. “To find a wax that performs well and is eco-friendly is really rare – mountainFLOW has been able to do both.”

Kilde will use mountainFLOW’s new plant-based, non-fluoro Race Wax in the upcoming season. Released in October after months of ​rigorous performance testing, the Race Wax is the world’s fastest plant-based race wax and incorporates moutainFLOW’s exclusive Ceramic Nanotechnology. It’s an extremely hydrophobic and durable wax while also biodegradable and eco-friendly, just like moutainFLOW’s entire line of celebrated wax products.

“To have the best skier in the world on our wax is an amazing vote of confidence for the brand and our new line of race wax,” said mountainFLOW founder and CEO Peter Arlein. “We are stoked for this season and will be ringing the cowbell loudly from Colorado.”

Launched in 2016 and based in Carbondale, Colo., mountainFLOW claimed three awards at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver on the strength of its line of Hot Wax, including the coveted Gear of the Show award from ​Outside​ . moutainFLOW recently became a certified

B-Corporation, and all of the company’s products are also certified bio-based by the USDA.

About MountainFLOW

In 2016, we formed mountainFLOW eco-wax with a straightforward mission: provide a simple and eco-friendly way to improve the skiing experience. We soon realized that eco-friendly waxes were a rare commodity in the ski industry, so we began testing plant-based waxes. Our hope is that the everyday skier will make the choice to use a product that works great and is more friendly to our mountain playgrounds.

