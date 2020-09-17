Mammut Joins Forces With Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Premium Swiss outdoor brand named official uniform partner for leading snow destination

(Williston, VT) Sept. 15, 2020 — Mammut, a leading Swiss-born premium outdoor brand with over a century and a half of experience in mountain safety and outdoor activity, is honored to announce a partnership as the official Uniform partner for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR).

Mammut has deep roots in the mountain safety industry and a reputation as a leader in technical innovation, from the invention of the first nylon climbing rope in 1860 to the development of the benchmark-setting Barryvox avalanche beacon in 1968. The trusted brand engineers some of the best snow sports and mountaineering apparel and equipment available, and has progressed its offering as an outfitter and official apparel and mountain safety equipment partner with one of the most iconic big mountain ski resorts in North America, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) located in Teton Village, Wyoming.

“Mammut feels strongly about collaborating and partnering with on-brand resorts such as Jackson Hole because of our brand synergy and shared values, goals, and missions” said General Manager of Mammut North America, Kris Kuster. “Outdoor immersion is our passion but safety is our primary focus. Our products are geared towards premium performance, which aligns with Jackson Hole’s resort needs, and together we look forward to contributing to an exceptional experience for not only employees but also resort visitors and guests.”

Mammut’s relationship with JHMR began in 2018 with a mountain safety partnership with Jackson Hole Ski Patrol (JHSP), to provide JHMR’s Ski Patrollers with the most trusted and advanced safety equipment on the market. Starting the Fall-Winter 2020 season, JHMR and Mammut worked closely together to design and develop a completely custom uniform apparel program for all JHMR employees and departments, ensuring staff has top-of-the-line equipment and outdoor work apparel to suit every demand for working, skiing, and riding in the mountains of Wyoming. With JHMR’s specific needs and unique mountain resort environment, Mammut chose to pivot from their standard conventions usually reserved for other resort partners, and pursue a ground-up approach to meet the individual needs of each JHMR department resulting in a unique collection that services not only Ski Patrol, but also Jackson Hole’s renowned Mountain Sports School and all mountain operations including front of house, retail, and resort staff.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s Chief Brand Officer, Tyler LaMotte is pleased with the expanded relationship, noting, “Mammut product is well matched to meet the technical performance and safety needs of JHMR’s staff. Having wearable equipment that our employees can trust is essential given the unique mountain conditions we face here in the Tetons. The Mammut team understood from the onset that outfitting JHMR would be a different endeavor with special product features and details and I am pleased they went above and beyond to meet our requirements.Our entire organization is excited about this new partnership and getting kitted out with the new gear before the snow flies.” LaMotte expands, “The brands are well aligned to bring the best of outdoor to our guests, and this partnership will have a strong impact across all our channels and touchpoints, not just on-mountain but also across retail and all of JHMR’s outlets.”

About Mammut:

Founded in 1862 in Seon, Switzerland, Mammut North America is dedicated to providing premium climbing, hiking, snow, and avalanche safety products for every outdoor explorer to confidently go. Mammut as a brand is founded upon innovation and excellence, with the belief that safety and revolutionary utility helps propel us into a new age of exploration. In North America, we take the learnings from our centuries-long past to generate new opportunities that create a safe, accessible, inclusive and sustainable outdoor experience for everyone. With 33 full time employees and headquarters in both Vermont and Colorado, our vision for the future is for both newcomers and seasoned experts to experience safe, enjoyable outdoor pursuits.

Mammut.com

About Jackson Hole Mountain Resort:

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) located in Teton Village, Wyoming, is a values-led, family owned, iconic mountain destination with a purpose of enriching the lives of its guests, employees, and community through premium, authentic, and memorable big mountain experiences only found in the Tetons. Jackson Hole famously delivers the finest powder snow with 4,139 of continuous vertical feet of legendary terrain and 2,500 acres of the best beginner, intermediate and expert terrain. Neighboring celebrated Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, and operating in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, makes Jackson Hole an exceptional and unique global destination. With an enduring commitment to the surrounding landscape, wildlife and authentic community character, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort strives to live by its values by reducing environmental impact and in doing so runs 100% of its operations on Green Power.

jacksonhole.com