Mammut And POWDR Partner For Uniform Upgrade

Premiere mountain safety brand kits out POWDR resorts’ employees

(Williston, VT) Feb 1, 2021 – Mammut has announced the roll-out of their partnership with POWDR. The leading Swiss-born premium outdoors brand has proven itself as the snow professionals’ uniform and gear of choice, and will be POWDR’s official winter uniform partner beginning this 2020/21 season.

POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company on a mission to deliver memorable experiences, enhance people’s lives and have fun doing it, is one of the largest ski resort operators in North America with 17 destinations in its portfolio, made up of both ski resorts and adventure lifestyle properties, including Boreal Mountain Resort, Soda Springs, Woodward Tahoe, and Woodward West in CA; Mt. Bachelor and Sun Country Tours in OR; Snowbird, Woodward Park City, and Powderbird Heli-Skiing in UT; Copper Mountain, Woodward Copper, and Eldora Mountain Resort in CO; Lee Canyon in NV; Killington Resort and Pico Mountain in VT; Woodward Pennsylvania, PA; and SilverStar, in BC.

As part of the partnership, Mammut will outfit POWDR staff in custom technical uniforms, which are tailored to the needs of ski patrol, mountain operations, snowsports school, lift operators, and mountain hosts. Powderbird, the only permitted heli-ski outfitter in Utah, based at Snowbird, will use in-line Mammut outerwear products available to consumers, demonstrating firsthand the Swiss brand’s professional quality and performance level it is known for.

At Mammut, the technical outerwear has been developed specifically for each sector of POWDR’s employee base, integrating decades worth of innovation and technological advancement into every kit. On-mountain employees, including patrollers, snowmakers, and snowsports school instructors, will benefit from Mammut’s highly technical 3-layer Gore-Tex® Pro material, adding an extra layer of security, protection, and durability to aid teams in their tireless work. In all, Mammut will outfit more than 8,000 employees over the course of the two-year- phase-in period, and already the feedback and response to the uniforms have been outstanding.

Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol Director Dave “DT” Thomas said, “Mammut is clearly a leader in the outdoor space and this new program is really exciting to me because it shows a clear understanding of the daily challenges faced by ski patrol. Here in the Pacific Northwest, we experience greater variability in our winter weather than many other ski resorts. The best way to prepare for the wide-ranging conditions we experience is to have the best gear.”

Outerwear pieces from the 2020/2021 Mammut collection, which inspired the new uniforms and apparel, are available to purchase this season at specific storefronts in all participating resorts.

About Mammut

Founded in 1862 in Seon, Switzerland, Mammut North America is dedicated to providing premium climbing, hiking, snow, and avalanche safety products for every outdoor explorer to confidently go. Mammut as a brand is founded upon innovation and excellence, with the belief that safety and revolutionary utility helps propel us into a new age of exploration. In North America, we take the learnings from our centuries-long past to generate new opportunities that create a safe, accessible, inclusive and sustainable outdoor experience for everyone. With 33 full time employees and headquarters in both Vermont and Colorado, our vision for the future is for both newcomers and seasoned experts to experience safe, enjoyable outdoor pursuits.

