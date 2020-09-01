Let’s Ski – Marker Dalbello Völkl USA selects Pale Morning Media

LEBANON, NH. (September 1, 2020) –Marker Dalbello Völkl (MDV), the business alliance of three leading global snow sports brands, has selected Pale Morning Media as its public relations and strategic communications partner for the US market, effective September 1, 2020.

“The team at Pale Morning has a strong understanding of our markets and brings a wealth of experience that will be instrumental as we move into the 2020/21 season and beyond,” said Geoff Curtis, MDV USA VP/Marketing.

German producers Völkl and Marker have been pioneers in snow sports and have continually brought innovation to the race, all-mountain, freeride, and backcountry markets with products like the acclaimed Duke binding system and Mantra ski. Dalbello’s history of boot making in Asolo, Italy, is legendary and continues today with boots like its freeride touring Lupo and super lightweight Quantum series of touring boots.

“Marker, Dalbello, and Völkl are three of the most highly regarded brands in our industry whose products ensure great experiences on the hill regardless of ability,” said Drew Simmons, Pale Morning Media’s founder and president. “Getting outside is more important than ever these days and we look forward to transitioning from sanity walks to sanity laps when the snow starts flying.”

Pale Morning Media (www.palemorningmedia.com) is a public relations and strategic communications agency with more than two decades of experience supporting and promoting brands committed to strong local communities, active lifestyles and quality products. Their team approach is rooted in a blend of editorial heritage, diverse marketing experiences and lifelong outdoor passions. Pale Morning Media is based in the Mad River Valley of Vermont, with a satellite office in Portland, Maine.

For media inquiries, contact Michael Collin at Pale Morning Media: [email protected]

Pale Morning Media is an independent consulting agency that drives sales by increasing the quality and quantity of brand visibility. Founded in fall 2001, Pale Morning Media has offices in Vermont and Maine, employs a team of four as well as project freelancers, supporting a growing roster of brands in a diverse array of outdoor and lifestyle markets.

About Marker

Marker has been synonymous with innovation and protection in skiing for over six decades. In 1952, Hannes Marker patented the world’s first ski binding with safety release. In the 1970’s, the M-series with automatic heel release revolutionized the binding market. With the Duke and the continuous expansion of the Royal Family, the company has been setting new standards in the freeride and freestyle segment from its location in the Bavarian town of Penzberg since 2007. Working with some of the world’s largest ski brands allows Marker not only to develop their own pioneering products, but also to develop system bindings that form a perfect unit with the ski. In addition, Marker successfully expanded its product portfolio in 2013 to include helmets, goggles and body protection. To learn more, visit: http://www.markerusa.com

About Dalbello

Ski boots from Dalbello, a traditional Italian company, have been synonymous with optimum quality, finest craftsmanship and outstanding design for a great many years. Back in the 1960s, the founder Alessandro Dalbello gathered experience in ski boot manufacture in Switzerland. The first pair of ski boots bearing the name of Dalbello were sold in 1974, the year the company was founded. Thanks to high quality standards and the exceptional fit of Dalbello ski boots, the boots are sold successfully throughout the world. Since 2015, Dalbello has belonged to the Marker Völkl Group, while its headquarters remain in Casella d’Asolo, Italy. To learn more, visit: http://www.dalbellosports.com

About Völkl

Völkl have dedicated themselves to ski construction for more than 90 years. The passionate ski manufacturer is the only winter sports brand still developing and manufacturing in Germany. The Völkl manufacturing plant located in Straubing, is one of the most modern ski manufacturers in the world and stands for technology and quality “Made in Germany”. The company’s team of development engineers, ski builders, product managers and athletes has made Völkl one of the world’s leading ski manufacturers. In cooperation with its partners Marker and Dalbello, Völkl is striving to create the optimum equipment for skiers the world over. Marker designs and produces ski bindings, helmets, ski goggles and protectors, while Dalbello focuses entirely on the development and manufacture of ski boots. To learn more, visit: http://www.volkl.com

