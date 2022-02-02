Want to learn more about SIA’s new ClimateUnited Lab?

Need Some Help With Your Climate Action Strategy?

Join Us For A 30-Minute Introductory Overview of SIA’s New ClimateUnited Lab

February 2, 2020

Last week we launched the winter outdoor industry’s latest tool in addressing climate change, SIA’s ClimateUnited Lab.

SIA’s ClimateUnited Lab provides the playbook, tools and guidance for businesses of any size to develop and execute achievable climate action plans. It’s an online platform where our industry can collaborate on solutions and access essential resources to help get you where you need to be on climate. And access to the Lab is FREE to all SIA members.

Join us this month for one of our quick, 30-minute overviews of the Lab to see all the resources available to facilitate your climate action planning:

February 4th, 10 a.m. MST, register here

February 11th, 10 a.m. MST, register here

Thursday, February 17th, 11 a.m. MST, register here

Friday, February 25th, 10 a.m. MST, register here

We’ll cover the following SIA’s ClimateUnited Lab features:

ClimateUnited Academy – A library of masterclass-style videos featuring short conversations with outdoor industry peers who are leading the way and sharing their expertise on various aspects of climate action. These videos provide approachable and relevant information, quickly bringing the user from climate novice to climate professional.

– A library of masterclass-style videos featuring short conversations with outdoor industry peers who are leading the way and sharing their expertise on various aspects of climate action. These videos provide approachable and relevant information, quickly bringing the user from climate novice to climate professional. The 1.5C Business Playbook – a focused guide developed by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative to help you build a flexible climate action plan that fits your business.

– a focused guide developed by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative to help you build a flexible climate action plan that fits your business. Essential Tools, Resources and Guidance – valuable resources, tools, essential reading and invitations to peer-led monthly workshops to help businesses tackle the action items outlined in the 1.5C Business Playbook.

valuable resources, tools, essential reading and invitations to peer-led monthly workshops to help businesses tackle the action items outlined in the 1.5C Business Playbook. Advocacy Opportunities – opportunities to be a consistent presence on Capitol Hill and at the state level, engaging with policymakers on climate and energy policies.

Current SIA members, click here to log in to the SIA Member Portal and access the ClimateUnited Lab. If you have trouble logging in to the Member Portal or need to create a profile, please email Bill Stone.

Non-SIA members are welcome to join SIA and gain immediate access to the ClimateUnited Lab.

I am looking forward to taking you through this platform that will unite and mobilize our industry against climate change. Thank you for your commitment to climate action and your continued support of SIA.

Chris Steinkamp

Head of Advocacy, SIA