Learn How to Ski & Snowboard with Beginner’s Guide Video Series for Simple Tips and Tricks to Help You Get Started

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (March 11, 2021) – The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors and SNOW Operating, two organizations dedicated to helping beginners learn and have fun, released a Beginner’s Guide video series to help people learn how to ski and snowboard.

Hosted by YouTube personality Halley O’Brien of the Snow Report (a two-time Emmy-nominated weekly show that talks skiing, snowboarding, weather, and what’s trending in winter, presented by SKI Magazine), the video series is broken out into skiing, snowboarding, and cross country skiing so viewers can focus on their chosen sport.

“If learning how to ski or snowboard is on your ‘to do’ list, watch these videos. They contain easy tips so you know how to prepare and what to expect even before you get to the resort,” said Nicholas Herrin, PSIA-AASI’s CEO. “You’ll learn a lot in a short amount of time when you’re at home, so you’re ready to go and have more time for fun on snow!”

The videos are led by three of the top PSIA-AASI instructors in the country. Eric Lipton shows you how to ski, Chris Rogers shows you how to snowboard, and Greg Rhodes shows you how to cross country ski. They all have experience teaching across skill levels, from beginners who have never skied or boarded to experts.

“Skiing and snowboarding are great activities you can enjoy at any age. Use these videos to get comfortable with your equipment before your first day,” said Hugh Reynolds, SNOW Operating vice president of marketing and sales. “We’ve packed them with lots of great practical tips and insights to help get anyone started on their lifetime journey to on-snow fun!”

Lipton, Rogers, and Rhodes cover skills such as what to wear to how to carry your equipment and put on your boots. They also cover discipline specific tips to help you get started moving over snow like how to stop, turn, and ride a chairlift.

“There are many easy tips to help anyone have a successful first day on the slopes,” said Rogers. “You can learn how to properly put on your socks, how to carry your skis or snowboard, and how to get on and off a chairlift. Knowing the ins and outs of skiing and snowboarding will help you feel confident on your first day.” He said that while the videos do not replace an on-snow lesson, they do cover the basics “so you know what to expect the first time you head to the resort.”

To watch the videos, visit:

###

For More Information:

Katrina Brinkerhoff

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

720.963.4825

About SNOW Operating

SNOW Operating offers ongoing training, support, and services to improve the guest experience at ski resorts and help resort partners improve their first-time conversion and retention rates. Their mission is to increase industry-wide conversion rates by working with inspired resort partners to design a highly efficient and fun-focused guest experience. SNOW Operating has created successful programs including the Lean Six Sigma methodology and Terrain Based Learning. You can learn more at snowoperating.com.

About Halley O’Brien Productions

Halley O’Brien is the ski industry’s favorite storyteller. Halley’s wit, eye for the abstract and natural delivery keeps the audience tuned in and wanting more. Halley O’Brien Productions produces all of SNOW Operating’s digital video content and training collateral. Halley has also produced a number of videos for SNOW Operating partner resorts, highlighting Terrain Based Learning and other resort offerings.

About PSIA-AASI

The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) is a nonprofit education association – and close-knit community – of more than 32,000 snowsports professionals dedicated to creating life-changing experiences for others through snowsports instruction. PSIA-AASI members give people the gift of freedom, health, and the ability to enjoy sports that will reward them for life. Members of PSIA-AASI are busy creating the future of skiing and snowboarding – the association is there to help make that job easier, providing the platform and support to ensure their success.